See Pic
Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian Snuggles With True, 2, As She Sweetly Feeds Malika Haqq’s Baby Ace: ‘Real Love’

Khloe Kardashian True Thompson
RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian enjoys her Saturday out with her daughter true and her niece Penelope Disick. The trio are seen going to the Calabasas Saddlery for their fun morning together. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian heads back to her car after shopping at the farmer's market in Calabasas, CA. Khloe took her daughter True for the outing as she pushes her stroller through the market. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 28 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian spends some quality time with daughter True, taking her for a quiet afternoon of shopping at the Calabasas Farmers Market. The reality star and fashion designer sported oversized shades and hoop earrings, and showed off her legs in black leggings, while adorable True was in a pink dress and matching pink sneakers.Pictured: Khloe KardashianBACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian takes her baby True Thompson to Barnes and Noble. Khloe looks casual in active wear as the mother daughter duo are seen leaving the store together.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True ThompsonBACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Political News Editor

Khloe Kardashian couldn’t help but give daughter True kisses and cuddles as the toddler tried to feed BFF Malika Haqq’s baby boy a bottle.

It looks like best friends Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq have created another generation of besties. Malika, 37, posted the sweetest photo on Instagram that showed herself and baby boy Ace Flores cuddling up to Auntie Khloe, 36, and daughter True Thompson. The mothers look on adoringly as Khloe’s two-year-old excitedly tries to feed the infant a bottle. It’s just too much cuteness for one photo!

View this post on Instagram

Real love 🖤

A post shared by Malika (@malika) on

Malika captioned her July 9 photo “real love,” adding the black heart emoji. Seriously — you can feel the love radiating from this image. Khloe can’t help but snuggle and kiss her daughter in the sweet moment. True is concentrating so hard on feeding the four-month-old, and she’s doing such a good job!

Malika’s Instagram feed is obviously full of precious pics of her baby, who she shares with ex O.T. Genasis, right now. She commemorated his three-month milestone with a lovely photo of herself holding Ace, captioned “You’re all I see.” Aww! Another of Malika’s recent photos shows her gazing into her son’s eyes. She captioned the stunning pic, “my world.”

Khloe Kardashian Malika Haqq
Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq have been best friends for nearly two decades (Damian Shaw/EPA/Shutterstock)

Khloe and Malika are best friends for life, and having babies so close together has only strengthened their bond. As a source previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Malika’s totally a “natural” at being a mom, but she still turns to Khloe for advice sometimes. “She’s asked Khloe just mommy questions and advice in general when she has to, and leans on her, but she’s got it all handled pretty well,” they said.