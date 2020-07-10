Khloe Kardashian Snuggles With True, 2, As She Sweetly Feeds Malika Haqq’s Baby Ace: ‘Real Love’

Khloe Kardashian couldn’t help but give daughter True kisses and cuddles as the toddler tried to feed BFF Malika Haqq’s baby boy a bottle.

It looks like best friends Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq have created another generation of besties. Malika, 37, posted the sweetest photo on Instagram that showed herself and baby boy Ace Flores cuddling up to Auntie Khloe, 36, and daughter True Thompson. The mothers look on adoringly as Khloe’s two-year-old excitedly tries to feed the infant a bottle. It’s just too much cuteness for one photo!

Malika captioned her July 9 photo “real love,” adding the black heart emoji. Seriously — you can feel the love radiating from this image. Khloe can’t help but snuggle and kiss her daughter in the sweet moment. True is concentrating so hard on feeding the four-month-old, and she’s doing such a good job!

Malika’s Instagram feed is obviously full of precious pics of her baby, who she shares with ex O.T. Genasis, right now. She commemorated his three-month milestone with a lovely photo of herself holding Ace, captioned “You’re all I see.” Aww! Another of Malika’s recent photos shows her gazing into her son’s eyes. She captioned the stunning pic, “my world.”

Khloe and Malika are best friends for life, and having babies so close together has only strengthened their bond. As a source previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Malika’s totally a “natural” at being a mom, but she still turns to Khloe for advice sometimes. “She’s asked Khloe just mommy questions and advice in general when she has to, and leans on her, but she’s got it all handled pretty well,” they said.