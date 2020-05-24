Malika Haqq took to Instagram to share a precious mother-son photo that shows her lovingly gazing at her two-month-old baby boy Ace and enjoying the new journey in being a parent.

Malika Haqq, 37, shared one of the most beautiful new parent photos you’ll see all day on May 23 and it reflects her joy in being a mother! In the Instagram snapshot, the actress can be seen holding and facing her two-month-old son Ace while wearing a black tank top. She is lovingly gazing at the adorable tot, who has his eyes closed and is wearing a white long-sleeved pants onesie, and her caption said everything about the special moment. “My 🌎,” it read.

Malika’s latest pic is not the first one of Ace she has shared with her social media followers. The beauty has been sharing many since she gave birth to her baby boy, who she shares with ex O.T. Genasis, 32, in Mar. On Apr. 29, she posted one pic that showed the tot happily napping while cuddled in his mama’s arms and just two weeks after welcoming him in the world, she shared a pic of herself holding him while he was wrapped in a blanket.

Despite the sweet posts, Malika isn’t the only one in awe of her new son. Her BFF Khloe Kardashian, 35, also gushed over Ace shortly after his birth when she responded to one of Malika’s pics showing off his little hand. “My beautiful beautiful nephew!!!! Ace, wehttps://www.instagram.com/p/CAir_qijbnM/ have been waiting for you ❤️💋,” she wrote.

Malika first announced that she was expecting Ace in Sept. 2019 when she shared a photo in partnership with Clearblue’s Digital Pregnancy Tests. Shortly after that, she shared the gender of him and was open about her pregnancy journey until the day she gave birth on Mar. 14.