Malika Haqq’s A ‘Natural’ Mom, But Calls Bestie Khloe Kardashian For ‘Mommy’ Advice Often

Malika Haqq is adjusting to being a first-time mother with the help of her loved ones including her BFF Khloe Kardashian.

Life forever changed for Malika Haqq, 37, when she gave birth to her first child on Saturday, March 14. Malika welcomed a son named Ace Flores with her ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis, 32, where both parties have since shared photos of their little one much to the adoration of their millions of fans on social media. Two HollywoodLife insiders dished EXCLUSIVE details on Thursday, April 2, on how the reality star is adjusting to life as a mother. “Malika has really always wanted to be a mom and is loving every minute of being with her new son,” one source dished. “She’s a natural and even though it’s from afar right now, she’s getting a ton of support. She’s always been great with kids and enjoyed being an auntie and despite what’s happening in the world, this time is really special to her. Everything’s going great at home so far and she can’t wait to share Ace with her friends and family.”

Her BFF Khloe Kardashian, 35, who welcomed her first daughter True nearly a year ago, has been there for Malika to guide her through this thing called motherhood. “She’s asked her sister and Khloe just mommy questions and advice in general when she has to and leans on them, but she’s got it all handled pretty well,” the source continued. “She’s tired of course but what new mom isn’t? She’s doing great.”

Another HL insider dove deeper into Malika’s brand new world. “Malika is an incredible mom and of course she’s super protective over Ace especially during a time like this. She’s only allowed a few very close family members to see her son and only for short periods of time at that. She is taking to motherhood like a total natural and got a lot of advice from her mom and sister, so she definitely feels like she knows what she’s doing.”

Malika was positively glowing when she shared a snap of her 2-week-old son on Saturday, March 28. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked SO in love with the little boy as she held him in her arms gave him a look only a new mother could.