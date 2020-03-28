Malika Haqq Glows As She Cradles Adorable Baby Son Ace, 2 Weeks, At Home — See Pic

Malika Haqq looks so in love with her baby son! Khloe Kardashian’s BFF just posted a sweet new photo snapped at home.

Malika Haqq, 37, is doing so well as a new mom! “Ace’n this thing called Mommy & Son 🤱🏽#2weeks,” she sweetly captioned a photo of herself cradling newborn son Ace on Saturday, Mar. 28. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked SO in love with the little boy as she held him in her arms gave him a look only a new mother could. While we couldn’t see Ace in the photo, he looked cozy as he was bundled up in a white receiving blanket.

The Side by Side host looked absolutely stunning in the at-home photo, showing off her flawless complexion and loose, beach waved hair. Despite having given birth just two weeks ago, Malika’s winged eye liner was totally on point and we’re kind of loving that she’s still adding a touch of glam. With her pretty nude manicure, Malika kept the rest of her look casual in a black spaghetti strap tank top and warm gray sweatpants.

Her friends, including BFF Khloe Kardashian, 35, were so in love with the sweet photo! “You’re such a great mommy!!! I absolutely love seeing you in this role ❤️❤️,” Khloe posted. The Good American founder has been right by Malika’s side during the entire pregnancy, stepping up to head to her regular doctor’s appointments and even throwing her an epic teddy bear themed shower planned by Mindy Weiss. At the shower, Malika finally confirmed that her baby’s father was her rapper ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis, 32.

Grandma of ten Kris Jenner, 63, also gushed “You are the best mommy!!!!! 😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏,” in addition to loving comments from other close friends. “So beautiful,” Adrienne Bailon — who would have gotten to know Malika when she dated Rob Kardashian – posted. “All that hair!!” friend Christina Milian also added, taking note of Ace’s full, luscious head! Meanwhile, Malika’s twin sister Khadijah shared that she was “so proud” in another comment.

Malika announced that she gave birth on Mar. 16 via Instagram, sharing a pic of herself, O.T. and baby Ace’s hands. “Ace Flores 3.14.2020,” she simply captioned the touching image. O.T. — born Odis Oliver Flores — later shared a pic showing his son’s face for the first time. “Ace. I love you 03.14.20,” the dad-of-two wrote.