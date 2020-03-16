Malika Haqq’s Ex OT Genasis Debuts Their Baby’s Face & Shares His Name With 1st Photo

O.T. Genasis gave his Instagram followers the first peek at his and Malika Haqq’s new son in an adorable pic that he posted just two days after his birth.

Malika Haqq, 37, and O.T. Genasis, 32, are the proud parents of a baby boy they named Ace and they didn’t waste any time in showing off the tot’s incredibly cute face. The now father-of-two shared his new son’s adorable debut pic on Instagram around the same time Malika also shared a post of the bundle of joy’s hand and wrote his name and date of birth in the caption. “♠️ Ace. I love you 03.14.20,” the caption for the pic, which shows a close-up of the dark-haired new arrival wrapped in a hospital blanket, read.

The anticipation of Ace’s arrival has been on many of Malika and O.T.’s fans’ minds since Malika announced her pregnancy in a touching post on Sept. 27. “I listen to my heart, and I’ve decided that the rest of my life will be the best of my life. I’m pregnant!”, she captioned a pic that showed her holding her pregnancy test. “I didn’t know when, I just knew one day. God said it’s my turn, and I couldn’t be more grateful for the little spirit that grows inside of me. I am yours, baby, and you are mine. Thank you, @Clearblue for being a CLEAR and intricate part of the most important test result of my life. 2020 baby!”

Although Malika and O.T. are no longer in a romantic relationship, they have made it known that they are making it a priority to co-parent their baby in a healthy way. “I’ve been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone,” Malika wrote in a post on Feb. 11. “OT and I have attended every doctors apt and overall loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival. My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child. Out baby would not be who he is without his father.”

Ace is the first child for Malika, who is best friends with Khloe Kardashian, 35, and the second son for O.T. The rapper is already the father of son Genasis Flores, 9, who he calls “Lil Gen.”