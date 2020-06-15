Malika Haqq Shows Off Adorable Son Ace, 3 Mos., In Gorgeous New Photo: ‘You’re All I See’

Malika Haqq showed her over five million Instagram followers just how much she is in love with her three-month-old son, Ace. The model posted the sweetest image of her cradling her infant son in a sweet, simple photo.

Malika Haqq only has eyes for her son, Ace. In a new Instagram post that the mother-of-one made on June 14, Malika cradled Ace in her arms while looking down at him with all the love in the world. The gorgeous model posed up against a gray, concrete wall as Ace looked directly at the camera while rocking some pint-sized Versace threads. Even more touching than the photo itself were the words that Malika used to caption it.

“You’re all I see,” the 37-year-old captioned the image, adding the hashtag “3 months.” While Malika showed nothing but affection for her little one in her photo, the comment section of her post was full of love for the mother and son pair. “Be still my heart,” reality TV star Kim Zolciak wrote, while Malika’s pal Kim Kardashian chimed in to say “OMGGGGG Ace!” More friends and fans like Larsa Pippen, Brielle Biermann, and Cassie left a string of compliments for Malika to find, but all of this love and admiration is still new to the newly-minted mom.

Malika gave birth to her son, whom she shares with O.T. Genesis, in March 2020. Naturally, the reality TV star was shown so much support from friends and family after welcoming her little one, especially from bestie Khloe Kardashian. And it’s Khloe who has really been there for Malika in more ways than one. While being a supportive friend, Khloe has also acted as Milka’s confidant in her journey through motherhood.

“Malika has really always wanted to be a mom and is loving every minute of being with her new son,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Although the source added that Malika is a “natural” when it comes to motherhood, they did admit that Khloe has been an incredible resource. “She’s asked her sister and Khloe just mommy questions and advice in general when she has to and leans on them,” the source revealed, adding that Malika has “got it all handled pretty well.”

The mother-of-one has been showing off her love for Ace all across social media since becoming a mom. In the days after his birth, Malika was already taking to Instagram, sharing images of Ace with her over five million followers. Clearly, motherhood is suiting Malika just fine, and we cannot wait to see what she shares of her little one next!