Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over Malika Haqq’s ‘Beautiful’ Baby: ‘We’ve Been Waiting For You’

Khloe Kardashian is so excited that her best friend, Malika Haqq, gave birth to a darling baby boy. The ecstatic auntie raved about the ‘beautiful, beautiful’ baby on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian is an auntie again! Her best friend, Malika Haqq, welcomed her baby boy into the world on March 14, and KoKo couldn’t be more in love with little Ace Flores. Khloe commented on Malika’s Instagram announcement, which showed the new mama, Ace, and Ace’s father, O.T. Genasis, holding hands. “My beautiful beautiful nephew!!!! Ace, we have been waiting for you ❤️💋,” Khloe wrote. You can see Malika’s precious post, complete with Khloe’s sweet comment, below.

Khloe has been there for Malika through think and thin, throughout her pregnancy — just like Malika did while Khloe was pregnant with her almost two-year-old daughter, True Thompson. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star went to doctor appointments with her best friend, and spoiled her rotten for nine straight months. As a source recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Malika’s ride-or-die did some truly “thoughtful and sweet” things. Khloe would even send Malika flowers and “sweet little gifts, like her favorite cookies.” So cute! This little boy is already loved so much.

The comments section on Malika’s March 17 birth announcement was jam-packed with love from her celebrity friends. Khloe’s entire family was freaking out about Ace. “He’s perfect!!!! We can’t wait to meet him! Love you so much!!!,” Kim Kardashian wrote. Kourtney Kardashian had a different idea: “Life is beautiful 🥰 can’t wait to smell him 😊.” Kylie Jenner commented, “ace!!!!!! i can’t wait to meet him!!🖤🖤.”

Ace’s proud father also showered him with Instagram love on March 17. The rapper posted a photo of Ace’s darling face, captioned, “Ace I love you 03.14.20.”