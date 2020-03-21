Malika Haqq Shares Photo Of Newborn Son Ace Right After He Was Born — ‘Best Week Of My Life’

Malika Haqq provided another glimpse of her adorable newborn son when she posted a photo of him right after he was born!

Here he is! Malika Haqq, 37, gave millions of her social media fans a reason to say “aww” when she shared a brand new Instagram photo of her baby boy Ace Flores on Saturday, March 21. The snap was almost too precious for words as it appeared to have taken place right after she gave birth to him. She wrapped little Ace in a purple towel where he glanced to the side with his hair still very wet. “Best week of my life,” she captioned the pic that left her followers and celeb friends in an emotional breakdown over his cuteness. “It’s been AMAZING, What a GREAT baby you have sissy!” her twin sister Khadijah Haqq wrote while former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak Biermann, 41, chimed in with, “Oh my!!! I can’t wait to squeeze him!! I just know you are the best mommy.”

She gave birth to Ace on Saturday, March 14. Ace is the son of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis, 32. The “Cut It” rapper was the first one of the two to share a face picture of their baby boy on social media two days later on Monday, March 16. Both parties have been inundated with endless congratulations over their joyous baby news especially her BFF Khloe Kardashian, 35, who gushed about him by saying, “My beautiful beautiful nephew!!!! Ace, we have been waiting for you.”

Malika first revealed that she was pregnant in September 2019 but didn’t admit to who the baby’s father was at that point. She confirmed that it was her ex O.T. months later during her baby shower that he attended alongside Khloe and many of her loved ones. The former couple dated for 2 years before calling it off last spring.

“Everything within this room basically knows my journey and how bad I wanted [this baby],” Malika, who was dressed in a long sleeveless tan dress, said in the speech at her baby shower. “This is the reason why I didn’t want anyone else to speak because I knew I would cry if anyone else said to me what was on their heart. Whether you brought me lunch or called me or texted me… I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores (O.T.’s real name) for my little boy.”