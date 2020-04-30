Malika Haqq Shares Up Close Pic Of Her Adorable Son Ace, 1 Mos, As He Sweetly Sleeps in Her Arms

Malika Haqq gave her millions of fans another glimpse at her adorable newborn son Ace on Instagram!

Caution… so much cuteness ahead! Malika Haqq, 37, shared the most precious photo of her son Ace Flores, 1 Mos, on Wednesday, April 29. The close-up shot featured just her little one’s precious face as he napped the day away while relaxing in his mommy’s arms. He upped the adorable factor by wearing a onesie that had a bunch of colorful creations on it with his curly baby hairs taking over the pic! “I thank god,” she captioned the snap that left her fans in an emotional state. “That wittle face,” one wrote while adding, “Wow”. Malika agreed by responding with a single word: “Obsessed.” It was a good day, fashion wise, for her baby boy as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also showed off a Gucci infant sneaker on her IG stories. Balling!

Malika’s popular IG page has been filled with numerous photos of her baby boy (who she shares with her ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis) ever since she gave birth to him on March 14. He was styling and profiling in a pic shared on Monday, April 27, in his super shiny sunglasses! “If I can chill so can you,” she captioned while adding the hashtag #stayhome that encourages others to remain inside during the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. She also, over the course of a couple of days earlier this month, posted pics of her warmly embracing Ace shortly after welcoming him into the world.

“Malika has really always wanted to be a mom and is loving every minute of being with her new son,” a HollywoodLife source dished EXCLUSIVELY on April 2. “She’s a natural and even though it’s from afar right now, she’s getting a ton of support. She’s always been great with kids and enjoyed being an auntie and despite what’s happening in the world, this time is really special to her. Everything’s going great at home so far and she can’t wait to share Ace with her friends and family.”

The insider continued, “She’s asked her sister (Khadijah Haqq) and Khloe (Kardashian) just mommy questions and advice in general when she has to and leans on them, but she’s got it all handled pretty well,” the source continued. “She’s tired of course but what new mom isn’t? She’s doing great.”