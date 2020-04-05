Malika Haqq Is ‘Dangerously In Love’ With Her Adorable Son Ace, 3 Weeks: See Pic

Malika Haqq quoted a famous Beyonce song when describing how obsessed she is with her newborn son Ace!

Your day is about to get that much more adorable thanks to Malika Haqq‘s baby boy Ace Flores! The 37-year-old gave her millions of fans another glimpse of him when she shared a pic on Saturday, April 4, that just happened to be his 3-week-old birthday! “Dangerously In Love,” she captioned the snap of Ace looking right at the camera while nestled in a comfortable blanket. Ace chilled on his mommy’s lap in the photo that has left her friends and followers in a state of pure bliss. Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann left two heart-emojis in the comments section while fellow mommy Cassie (she welcomed her first child with husband Alex Fine on December 6, 2019) wrote one simple yet very powerful word: “Everything.”

Life forever changed for Malika and her ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis, 32, when she gave birth to their son Ace on March 14, 2020. The first-time mom took to Instagram announcing her sweet newborn is here by writing “Ace Flores 3.14.2020,” next to a photo of the infant’s hand in her palm and O.T. holding on to the back of her hand. The baby has his dad’s last name, as the rapper’s real name is Odis Oliver Flores.

The “Cut It” rapper was the first of the two to debut their littlest one’s face for the world to see. “Ace. I love you 03.14.20,” the caption for the pic, which shows a close-up of the dark-haired new arrival wrapped in a hospital blanket, read. Both parties involved have received nothing but love and support over their little bundle of joy especially from Malika’s BFF Khloe Kardashian, 35, who has gushed all about Ace in recent days.

“She’s asked her sister and Khloe just mommy questions and advice in general when she has to and leans on them, but she’s got it all handled pretty well,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Thursday, April 4, on how Malika is handling motherhood. “She’s tired of course but what new mom isn’t? She’s doing great.”