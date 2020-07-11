See Pics
Bella Hadid was flawless in this chestnut brown bikini as she posed up a storm on her Pennsylvania farm! See more snaps of the model & her stunning sister Gigi in their swimsuits.

Bella Hadid, 23, has the perfect bikini body! The brunette model showed off her toned figure while soaking up the sun on her family’s expansive Pennsylvania farm on Friday, July 10. Bella stunned in a strapless chocolate brown bikini by Los Angeles-based contemporary label Juillet Swimwear. “Day 92 of soul searching in these mf trees,” she captioned the photos, rocking the brands “Sari” top ($102) and “Ashley” bottom ($110), both in the “Chestnut Brown” shade. She kept her signature gold “B” necklace on, adding a yellow silk headscarf for a ’90s vibe.

On May 22, Bella stunned in another sexy two-piece, this time in emerald green! She was a vision as she posed in the “Swim Cece” bandeau bikini top ($69) and matching “Dulce” side-tie bikini bottoms Sommer Swim, once again on her farm! She paired the bikini top’s gold ring to her luxe Cartier Panthere watch, which was prominently featured on her left wrist as she enjoyed the gorgeous day. The blue sky was clear and bright behind her as she posed for the selfies, revealing her athletic body and abs.

The Los Angeles native has been rocking her bikinis since quarantine began back in March, sporting an angelic cream swimsuit on March 29. “Lucky to get some Vitamin D,” she captioned the image, including a clover, sunshine and flower emoji. Bella specifically wore the ribbed “Firefly” top ($56) and bottom ($48) by celebrity go-to line Frankies Bikinis, tying her nude manicure into the classic look.

Lucky 🍀 to get some Vitamin D☀️🌼

Pregnant sister Gigi Hadid, 25, has scaled back on the bikini photos lately, but she posted up a storm on her getaway to the Greek islands last summer! Posing in a picturesque outdoor shower, Gigi looked like she was modeling in a campaign as she rocked the “Colombier” bikini by St. Barth’s-based label Fisch ($240). “Gíkonos,” the Chanel model captioned the July 2019 photos, showing of hilariously combining her name with the island of Mykonos. She accessorized with various pieces from her Messika jewelry collaboration, rocking layered necklaces, bracelets and rings.

Gíkonos

Gigi kicked off that same trip with another gorgeous shot of her enjoying the scenic ocean view. “Mornin’,” she captioned the image, showing off her toned derriére in the orange “Lure” bikini ($162) by designer Danielle Guizio. The high-cut bottoms put her long, lean legs on full display as she posed for the shot in front of a window.

mornin 🇬🇷

Gigi and Bella always look absolutely incredible in their bikinis, and we can’t wait to see what prints they sport as the summer months heat up!