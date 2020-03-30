Bella Hadid Soaks Up The Sun In A White Bikini While Indulging In Some ‘Vitamin D’ While Quarantined

Although she’s still in quarantine, Bella Hadid felt incredibly ‘lucky’ to be outside taking in the sun in a brand new post she made on her Instagram account!

Bella Hadid is still practicing all the necessary safety precautions to ensure the health of the ones she loves most during the global COVID-19 pandemic. But even though she’s in quarantine, that didn’t stop the supermodel, 23, from enjoying the sunshine on March 29. In a new Instagram post Bella shared with her over 29 million followers, the model showed off her fit figure and strong core by donning a white string bikini and going makeup-free. With her finely manicured nails framing her sun-kissed face, Bella gazed at the camera with her piercing green eyes and looked completely at ease. “Lucky 🍀 to get some Vitamin D☀️🌼,” she captioned the image.

While there’s no doubt Bella looked positively stunning lounging around amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic, it’s nothing new for the ever-fashionable starlet. On March 27, Bella was one of the best-dressed celebs spotted out and about running errands and getting all necessary provisions during this uncertain time. The supermodel was seen wearing a pair of high-waisted, light-wash baggy straight leg jeans with a cozy black crewneck sweater. Over her top, Bella sported an oversized bright pastel yellow coat, which she chose to keep unbuttoned. A set of sneakers and gold hoop earrings completed her look.

Aside from her fashion choices, fans of Bella have been fixating on the model ever since the release of her ex, The Weeknd‘s, 30, latest album, After Hours, which debuted in the early hours of March 20. As fans of the recording artist parsed through his lyrics, a number of fans came to the conclusion that songs like “Escape from L.A.” were totally about Bella. Furthermore, longtime listeners of The Weekend’s (born Abel Tesfaye) music found that the entire album was essentially about their past romance. “Damn I can feel Abel’s pain. this is 100% an album for Bella hadid,” one fan tweeted.

Indeed, The Weeknd and Bella had a drawn-out romance that some fans aren’t completely convinced has written its final chapter. The pair first dated from the beginning of 2015 until November 2016. After The Weeknd’s short-lived relationship with singer Selena Gomez, 27, Bella and Abel rekindled their romance from 2018-2019. As fans continue to piece together the music, they’ll have to wait and see if there is still more to be written in this love story.