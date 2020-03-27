Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of This Self-Isolation Week

Despite the coronavirus pandemic taking over the world, some of our fave stars have stepped out this week to get fresh air & grab groceries & we rounded up the best dressed cozy stars!

Even though the world is stuck inside self-isolating, some of our fave stars have been getting some fresh air in style and we rounded up the best dressed celebs of the week – coronavirus edition. Bella Hadid, 23, stepped out in NYC on March 27 to grab some food when she threw on a pair of high-waisted light-wash baggy straight leg jeans with a cozy black crewneck sweater. On top of her shirt, she rocked an oversized bright pastel yellow coat which she chose to keep unbuttoned. A pair of chunky sneakers and huge gold hoop earrings completed her casual look.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, took her dog, Colombo, for a walk in NYC on March 22 when she rocked a pair of jeans and a black sweater with an oversized tan Max Mara Jago Coat on top. The long peacoat featured a tie belt that was cinched around her tiny waist. She accessorized her look with a pair of white Nike Air Max Sneakers and Versace Ve4365Q Sunglasses.

Emma Roberts, 29, went to the grocery store in LA on March 24 when she rocked an oversized tan Emory Bee Fireside Fuzzy Jacket in Camel with a pair of baggy light wash Good American Good Vintage Exposed Buttons. She accessorized her shopping outfit with a pair of brown Lapima Zoe Sunglasses, snakeskin By Far Becca Boots, and a Kimothy Joy Nasty Woman Tote Bag.

Kaia Gerber, 18, went for a walk in LA on March 17 when she rocked a pair of black leggings with Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers and an oversized black vintage varsity jacket. The bomber had a ton of patches sewn on with a giant red “D” on the side. She accessorized her look with a white beanie and high white socks.

There were so many other cute and casual outfits from the celebs this week and you can click through the gallery above to see them all!