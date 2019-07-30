Gigi Hadid Takes A Shower In Her Skimpy Bikini On Vacation With Sister Bella

Gigi Hadid shows off her toned figure in a barely there bikini while enjoying an outdoor shower in Greece! How sexy does she look?

Holy Gíkonos! Gigi Hadid, 24, is keeping the sexy snaps coming from her luxe vacation in Greece! In her two-pic Instagram post from July 30th, the supermodel is seen suggestively showering outdoors in a sporty black two-piece, showing off her athletic figure, perky bosom and oh-so-toned tummy. In the first shot, Gigi is seen enjoying a splash of water, likely to cool down from the 89 degree weather — and in the next, she gives us a full-body look, including a side view of her perfect derrière.

Gigi accessorized her beach-ready look with dainty gold and diamond jewelry from her new “My Soul” collaboration with Paris designer Messika, as well as a luxe black Hermès headscarf. The model accentuated her naturally stunning features with minimal makeup, including a matte lipstick and a golden highlighter to give her that envious island glow.

Gigi — whose full name is Jelena — is currently on vacation with her sister Bella Hadid, 22, in Mykonos, Greece, which is well-known for its glam party scene and Instagram-worthy beaches. Gigi’s photos were likely taken before cruising around on a boat and lounging at celeb-hotspot Nammos by the Sea, where Gigi and Bella have partied before with friend Kendall Jenner.

The gorgeous models appear to be getting in as much sun as possible before fashion month kicks off, which will likely have the two appearing in New York, Paris, London and more. The lavish trip also appears to be a celebration for Gigi and Bella’s older half-sister Alana Hadid, who turned 34 on July 27th. All three siblings share the same father, real-estate developer Mohamed Hadid, 70. Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta was also spotted in snaps with the girls.

Gigi and Bella have been posting barely-there bikini photos for the last few days, and we can’t get enough of their sexy and stylish looks! Check out Gigi’s latest IG snaps above.