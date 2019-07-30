See Pics
Hollywood Life

Gigi Hadid Takes A Shower In Her Skimpy Bikini On Vacation With Sister Bella

Gigi Hadid
MEGA
Gigi Hadid for photoshoot in New York Pictured: Gigi Hadid Ref: SPL5077206 040419 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Gigi Hadid and sister Bella Hadid seens to have fun at the beach on Mykonos Island, Greece. They drive jet ski. they meat friends Dean and Dan on Nammos Beach. 30 Jul 2019 Pictured: Gigi Hadid. Photo credit: Savio / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA475926_029.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Gigi Hadid wears a crop top denim outfit when out and about in New York Pictured: Gigi Hadid Ref: SPL5104696 180719 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Gigi Hadid is seen at the Prada fashion event in New York. Neil Warner ©New Media Images +44 7980 691434 neil@newmediaimages.co.uk info@newmediaimages.co.uk newmediaimages.co.uk. 02 May 2019 Pictured: Gigi Hadid. Photo credit: Neil Warner/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA410407_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 49 Photos.

Gigi Hadid shows off her toned figure in a barely there bikini while enjoying an outdoor shower in Greece! How sexy does she look?

Holy Gíkonos! Gigi Hadid, 24, is keeping the sexy snaps coming from her luxe vacation in Greece! In her two-pic Instagram post from July 30th, the supermodel is seen suggestively showering outdoors in a sporty black two-piece, showing off her athletic figure, perky bosom and oh-so-toned tummy. In the first shot, Gigi is seen enjoying a splash of water, likely to cool down from the 89 degree weather — and in the next, she gives us a full-body look, including a side view of her perfect derrière.

Gigi accessorized her beach-ready look with dainty gold and diamond jewelry from her new “My Soul” collaboration with Paris designer Messika, as well as a luxe black Hermès headscarf. The model accentuated her naturally stunning features with minimal makeup, including a matte lipstick and a golden highlighter to give her that envious island glow.

Gigi — whose full name is Jelena — is currently on vacation with her sister Bella Hadid, 22, in Mykonos, Greece, which is well-known for its glam party scene and Instagram-worthy beaches. Gigi’s photos were likely taken before cruising around on a boat and lounging at celeb-hotspot Nammos by the Sea, where Gigi and Bella have partied before with friend Kendall Jenner.

View this post on Instagram

Gíkonos

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

The gorgeous models appear to be getting in as much sun as possible before fashion month kicks off, which will likely have the two appearing in New York, Paris, London and more. The lavish trip also appears to be a celebration for Gigi and Bella’s older half-sister Alana Hadid, who turned 34 on July 27th. All three siblings share the same father, real-estate developer Mohamed Hadid, 70. Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta was also spotted in snaps with the girls.

Gigi and Bella have been posting barely-there bikini photos for the last few days, and we can’t get enough of their sexy and stylish looks! Check out Gigi’s latest IG snaps above.