Bella Hadid & Gigi Hadid — See The Sisters In The Tiniest Bikinis Ever On Their Greece Trip

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! Bella and Gigi Hadid are soaking up the sun in Greece while wearing teeny, tiny bikinis! See pics below.

Gigi Hadid, 24, and Bella Hadid, 22, are some of the most successful and in-demand models in the world, and it’s no surprise, because they look flawless in bikinis! The sisters soaked up the sun while in Mykonos, Greece on July 28. Bella rocked a super sexy string bikini, with a thong bottom and delicate floral print. She wore gold hoop earrings and a straw sunhat to block the harsh rays while lounging outside with her sister Gigi.

Gigi rocked a navy two piece suit, with polka dots. The strapless top and low cut bottoms fit her frame perfectly. She wore a bunch of jewelry — necklaces, earrings, bracelets — and pulled her hair into a ponytail. She looked pretty with minimal makeup — though it looked like she had a pink lip stain on her pout. (Did you know it’s National Lipstick Day, by the way?) Gigi is one of the faces of Maybelline New York and their Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick is one of our favorites.

Bella Hadid wears a tiny string bikini in Greece while on vacation with her sister Gigi on July 28
Gigi Hadid shows off her figure in a skimpy bikini in Greece on July 28, while on vacation with Bella Hadid.

Gigi actually rocked a bright orange bikini earlier in the week. The sisters are obviously enjoying their family vacation, and who wouldn’t in such a pretty locale? The family is reportedly celebrating their half sister Alana Hadid’s 34th birthday. In addition to their skimpy bikinis, the girls have been rocking fashionable outfits at night while hitting the town. They are seriously vacation goals! We hope they get some much-needed, and much deserved, R & R!