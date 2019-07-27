Happy Birthday to us! Gigi Hadid is in Greece for her half-sister Alana’s birthday celebrations and donned an orange bikini, showing off her amazing model figure.

Gigi Hadid took a much deserved break from her busy modeling schedule to head to the Greek island of Mykonos where her family is gathering for her older half-sister Alana Hadid‘s 34th birthday on July 27. The gorgeous 24-year-old slipped into a orange bikini and sat poolside on the big day, enjoying the sunshine. The villa sits just above the Mediterranean sea so she had quite a view to gaze out upon. But it was her killer body that was the best view of all.

Gigi rocked a tiny orange bikini that featured a top which showed off her cleavage while the thong bottoms displayed her pert behind. Her enviable long legs went on for days in the swimsuit, that showcased her tight abs. She added several chunky gold chains around her neck to spice up the chic factor. Gigi was in relaxation mode with her hair, putting it in a messy bun atop her head.

Earlier in the day Gigi shared an Instagram pic of her from behind in the thong bikini, staring out the window of her bedroom at the pool and sea while wearing a hat with her long hair cascading down her back. She wrote the caption “mornin 🇬🇷.” That caused pregnant pal Blake Lively to write in the comments “Please stop posting pictures of me.” HAH!

Gigi joined up with sister Bella, 22, who flew in a day prior for Alana’s birthday celebrations. Also in hand was Alana’s mom Mary Butler, who was married to the sisters’ billionaire dad Mohammed Hadid before he wed their mom Yolanda, 55. She was seen in pics rocking a white bikini while hanging out poolside with Gigi.