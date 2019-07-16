Gigi Hadid stars in the new Michael Kors fragrance campaign & looks stunning as she transforms into a mermaid & prances around the beach in a slew of sexy swimsuits.

Gigi Hadid, 24, looks drop-dead-gorgeous in the campaign for new Michael Kors fragrance, Wonderlust, as the supermodel is captured prancing around a beach in gorgeous outfits. Gigi looks like a real-life mermaid in the campaign video, which sees the blonde emerging from the ocean in a gorgeous white sleeveless midi dress with a tied belt cinching in her tiny waist. While emerging from the water, Gigi is lifting a massive brown leather duffel bag above her head. When Gigi gets out of the water, her airy white maxi dress is completely soaked and see-through, while she lifts the skirt to reveal her amazingly long, lean legs. Once she arrives on land, she discovers the massive perfume bottle, and from then on, she rocks a bunch of gorgeous outfits.

Gigi swaps her eyelet white dress for a gorgeous bright orange ruffle maxi dress that flowed against her petite frame, while a massive slit on the side of the dress showed off her legs. After that, Gigi is seen in a pretty baby pink one-piece swimsuit with a criss-cross bodice that had a plunging neckline, showing off ample cleavage. Meanwhile, there was a cutout at her waist, showing off her insanely toned abs, and the sides of her chest, showing off sideboob. The best part of this look, is the fact that Gigi is rocking a matching pink terrycloth bath robe on top of the swimsuit. A bright red lip and a messy bun, this summer’s hottest hair trend, completing her look.

Her looks only got sexier from there, as she changed into a hot pink triangle string bikini, which showed off her unbelievably toned tummy. Underneath her bikini top, Gigi wore a super cropped white T-shirt that was cut to her collarbones and completely soaked, as she looked in a handheld mirror and brushed her hair, just like The Little Mermaid. She then rocked a fuchsia one-piece swimsuit which she paired with metallic gold heels and did a backbend on the beach, showing off her flawless figure.

All of Gigi’s looks throughout the campaign video were unbelievably sexy and the supermodel looked naturally gorgeous in all of the outfits.