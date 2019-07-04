Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift & More Stars Looking Perfect In High-Waisted Bikinis

If you’re heading to the beach this July 4th, this might be the trend for you! High-waisted bathing suits are cute, comfortable and provide more coverage than typical bikinis. Check out celebs like Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner who have taken on the stylish swimsuit trend!

With trends like the micro bikini and hip cleavage on the rise, it seems that the fashion industry is determined to make swimsuits smaller than ever. But if you’re looking for a bikini with a bit more coverage, a high-waisted suit might be your best bet. Not only are they super cute, but they’re also readily available in basically every store that sells bathing suits. And on July 4th, you’re bound to be on your way to the beach or ready to lounge by the pool, so this is the perfect time to hit you with a bit of inspiration on your look!

Thanks to the influence of Taylor Swift, the retro fit has been steadily making its mainstream comeback — as it should. Sure, the look has been around long before the singer’s time, but we really didn’t see them on anyone until she started rocking them in 2010. So I’m fully willing to give her credit here. Also, one time Taylor said in a Vogue video that her favorite fashion trend of all time is “high-waisted stuff” so now also my favorite trend is high-waisted stuff. What a coincidence!

But the “Delicate” songstress isn’t the only celeb who has adopted the high-rise bathing suit bottom. It’s been worn by everyone from Kristen Bell to Beyonce. In 2017, Kendall Jenner even matched her frilly pink two-piece to her equally trendy flamingo pool float.

But high-waisted bottoms can also be as cheeky as you want! Not every suit has a full-coverage bottom, and you can instead go the route Kourtney Kardashian took and pick out a suit that’s cut higher on the leg. However you wear it, this style is definitely here to stay. Ariana Grande even sported the look to promote her and Nicki Minaj‘s collab “Bed” off the rapper’s forthcoming album.

If you need any more reason to immediately go out and get a bunch of high-waisted bikini bottoms for this summer, then get clicking through the gallery above to see how more celebrities have rocked the high-rise suit!