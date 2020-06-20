Gallery
Kendall Jenner & 9 More Stars Slaying In High-Waisted Swimsuits For Summer

SplashNews
Ashley Graham proudly shows off her voluptuous figure alongside her sister in the new Swimsuits For All summer collection. The 31-year-old plus-size model is joined by her younger sister Abigail in the summery beach photoshoot, where the pair are seen cavorting together in the surf. The new capsule collection celebrates the ‘immeasurable relationship, unconditional support, and encouragement that is shared among Ashley and her sister Abigail,’ according to the brand and the campaign was shot on the beaches of Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic. The campaign captures their sisterly bond through a series of "then and now" family photos, traveling back in time to their adolescence. Ashley said: ’Despite our six-year age difference and busy lifestyles, my little sister and I have always been strong presences in each other's lives. We've shared countless memories together and going through our childhood photos was a trip down memory lane. ‘Abigail has always been my rock, and I was honored to have her by my side during this photoshoot. Plus, she's a new mom and has never looked hotter in a swimsuit!’ Abigail was also thrilled to model alongside Ashley. ‘I love to support Ashley in everything she does, especially when it comes to promoting her message of beauty beyond size. As children, Ashley and I created a very tight bond that we have been able to carry over to adulthood. ‘Every summer, we would go on road trips together to different states. I'll never forget Ashley getting stung by jellyfish in Florida. It was hilarious! I'll forever be grateful for the sisterly love we have for one another and will never forget the special moments we shared during the photoshoot in Punta Cana," says Abigail. The nine-piece swim collection features mesh panels, netting, exotic florals and animal prints. Styles to highlight include the Phenom Triangle Monkini, Red Orange Heiress High Waist Bikini, and Gala One Shoulder One Piece. Retailing under $104, the As
Kendall Jenner wearing a bikini and spraying water out of a hose during a fun photoshoot in Miami, on Wednesday (feb 5). Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5146110 050220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Sofia Richie shows off her incredible beach body in a new campaign for Frankies Bikinis. The 20-year-old model, girlfriend of Scott Disick and daughter of singer Lionel Richie, struts her stuff as she plays the role of California girl in a series of sexy two-pieces. The Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie collection launches on July 8, 2019, and the collection consists of 10 swimwear pieces available in pink and blue tie-dye prints, ranging in price from $85 — $100USD. Francesca Aiello, Founder and Creative Director of Frankies Bikinis explained: ‘When dreaming up the perfect “it” girl to collaborate with, Sofia instantly came to mind — she exudes such confidence and femininity. ‘Working with Sofia on this collection and then bringing it to life in our campaign shoot was a breeze. Our personal style and taste link up perfectly and I think that had something to do with the fact that we both grew up living the typical California girl lifestyle.’. 02 Jul 2019 Pictured: Sofia Richie models the new Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie collection, which launches on 8 July, 2019. Photo credit: Frankies Bikinis/ MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA457583_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
High-waisted bathing suits are a hot trend these days, and stars like Kendall Jenner, Ashley Graham and more have rocked the look like pros to show us how it’s done!

Itsy-bitsy, teeny-weeny bikinis probably won’t ever go out of style, but that doesn’t mean there’s not ALSO room for high-waisted bathing suit looks, as well! High-waisted bikini bottoms can be paired with a variety of different styles of bathing suit tops to form a super sexy summer look. So many stars, from Kendall Jenner to Gigi Hadid to Priyanka Chopra and more, have worn the high-waisted swimsuit trend to perfection — and you can, too!

kendall jenner
SplashNews

One of Kendall’s hottest high-waisted swimsuit looks was when she wore this black ensemble for a photo shoot in Miami. The bottoms came up above Kendall’s belly button, but a good portion of her abs were still showing underneath the sporty top. Plus, the high bottoms accentuated Kendall’s long, model-esque legs even more than usual, and she looked beyond amazing. For the shoot, Kendall showered off with a hose while wearing the swimsuit.

ashley graham
Swimsuits For All/ MEGA

Meanwhile, Ashley Graham also wore a sexy, high-waisted swimsuit for a photo shoot. The model shot a campaign for Swimsuits for All, and she looked beyond amazing in the flirty red ensemble above. The bikini featured silver, fringe detailing, and Ashley rocked the look while submerged in water. In another Swimsuits for All campaign, she wore a high-waisted black bikini, as well.

Of course, Taylor Swift, also loves a good retro fit. Taylor once said in a Vogue video that her favorite fashion trend of all time is “high-waisted stuff,” and she’s proven it with her bikini looks over the years. For quite some time, people even speculated that Taylor didn’t have a belly button because she never publicly showed that portion of her stomach. Of course, she eventually squashed that ridiculous rumor.

Just because high-waisted bikinis offer full coverage of the lower stomach area, they can also be as cheeky as you want. Not every suit has a full-coverage bottom, and you can instead go the route Kourtney Kardashian took and pick out a suit that’s cut higher on the leg. Kourtney generally rocks skimpy thong bikinis, but we’ve seen her in high-waisted stuff, too, and she looks just as good!

If you need any more reason to immediately go out and get a bunch of high-waisted bikini bottoms for this summer, then get scrolling through the gallery above. From these stars to many more, see how celebrities have rocked the high-rise suit over the years.