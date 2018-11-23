Kendall Jenner’s Body Looks Incredible In Skimpy Bikini, Even After Huge Thanksgiving Meal

Food baby? What food baby? Kendall Jenner looked fab in a teeny-weeny bikini the day after having a huge Thanksgiving meal with her family.

While the rest of America is getting over its collective food coma and is nursing a food baby after gorging on Thanksgiving Day, Kendall Jenner has posted a photo of herself lounging by the pool in a skimpy bikini. The 23-year-old model shared the pic on Instagram on Nov. 23 with a witty caption. “All my siblings posting their babies and s*** and I’m just like…”

Now it’s not clear if Kendall actually posed for the photo on Black Friday or if she dug out an old image to make a point, but she’s right. This Thanksgiving all her siblings on her mom Kris Jenner’s side (bar brother Rob Kardashian) have posted photos of their children on social media over the holiday. As fans of the Kar-Jenners know, Kendall is the only one of Kris’s five daughters who is yet to be a mommy. Khloe Kardashian, 34, gushes non-stop online about her 7-month-old baby girl True. Kylie Jenner, 21, is in love with her 9-month-old daughter Stormi. Kim Kardashian, 38, is always sharing videos and pics of her three children with Kanye West, 41 – North, 5, Saint, 2, and 10-month-old Chicago. And mama bear Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is devoted to her three kids – Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3. All these little ones and their Kar-Jenner moms were a fixture on Instagram and Twitter over the Thanksgiving holiday.

In the meantime, single Kendall looks happy to just be the cool auntie for now. Her Instagram followers clearly agree that there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. “Love on those babies all you can then give them right back when it’s time to do your own thing!” one fan commented on the Instagram pic. “Being an auntie is the best!” another person wrote. “Enjoy your youth and freedom!” Yet another person joked, “Living [sic] the calm and silence with no mess around.”

On Thanksgiving Day Kendall shared photos of her celebration in California with the rest of the Kardashian clan, bar Khloe who was in Cleveland, Ohio with daughter True and boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 27. She also shared pics of the massive meal that the family shared. Kendall’s caption for photos of that feast was simple, “So thankful. Wow.”