Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Baldwin & More Stars Rocking Crop Tops With Bike Shorts

Athleisure is a great look for summer, but there’s more than one way to do it. Celebs have figured out that bike shorts pair perfectly with crop tops.

Now that summer’s here, we’re all about crop tops. But sometimes we need to think of new ways to wear them – even if they do look great with a classic pair of jeans. One way celebs have styled them is by turning them into an unexpected athleisure look, wearing the short shirts with bicycle shorts.

One famous trendsetter who adores this trend is Emily Ratajkowski. She turned the streets of New York City into her own personal runway on June 12 when she stepped out in a white cropped sweater and dark bike shorts, both by the designer Aimé Leon Dore. While walking her dog Colombo, the model also sported a pair of Kim Kardashian West Carolina Lemke “Tempest” sunglasses, a small black handbag and white sneakers. An effortlessly cool look for a simple everyday task!

But Emily isn’t the only star who made this look work for daily wear. Kourtney Kardashian made this look part of her airport style when she was spotted at LAX International Airport on June 18, 2018. She looked comfortable in a cropped sweater and black bike shorts, along with sneakers, a silver necklace and sunglasses.

Emily and Kourtney are just two stars who have made this ensemble work for them on the reg. Head up to the gallery above to see even more ways to style crop tops and bike shorts before trying the trend out for yourself this summer!