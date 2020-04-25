Gallery
9 Stars Rocking Bike Shorts & Crop Tops For Comfy & Casual Looks: Gigi Hadid & More

Emily Ratajkowski wears a Aim? Leon Dore shirt while walking her dog Colombo in New York City.Pictured: Emily RatajkowskiRef: SPL5097439 120619 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
** PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE RATES APPLY ** Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid celebrate their friend Leah's birthday at Disneyland. The three girlfriends were seen joined by a couple of other girlfriends and a bodyguard as well as a VIP tour guide. They were seen riding many of the park's thrill rides including the incredicoaster, toy story mid way mania, grizzly river run, and many of the park's other rides. The group had a great time walking around the park and were seen enjoying ice cream cones before heading out. They were also seen taking pictures with a disposable camera. 06 Jul 2019 Pictured: Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid. Photo credit: Marksman/ Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA460759_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Hailey BaldwinJustin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin out and about, New York, USA - 12 Jul 2018 WEARING ALEXANDER WANG
Blac ChynaBlac Chyna out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Jul 2017Blac Chyna flaunts her figure in black spandex shorts and a crop top for shopping trip in Los Angeles View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
As we’re all looking for ways to stay comfortable AND stylish while quarantined, get some inspiration from these stars who slayed in bike shorts and crop top ensembles!

Everyone is stuck inside amidst the coronavirus pandemic, but it doesn’t mean your style has to be sacrificed! Through the years, stars have been rocking comfortable looks that are also fashionable. One look that meets these qualifications is spandex bike shorts with crop tops. Everyone from Gigi Hadid to Hailey Baldwin to Emily Ratajkowski and more have worn variations of this look. It’s perfect for a quick, essential errand, or for just lounging around the house. In summer 2019, Gigi looked amazing while wearing a tie-dye crop top and spandex shorts. The matching set was perfect for her to keep cool during the summertime, and would also look great as loungewear in a quarantine selfie!

Another famous trendsetter who adores this trend is Emily. She turned the streets of New York City into her own personal runway in June 2019 when she stepped out in a white cropped sweater and dark bike shorts, both by the designer Aimé Leon Dore. While walking her dog Colombo, the model also sported a pair of Kim Kardashian West Carolina Lemke “Tempest” sunglasses, a small black handbag and white sneakers. An effortlessly cool look for a simple everyday task!

But Emily isn’t the only star who made this look work for daily wear. Kourtney Kardashian made this look part of her airport style when she was spotted at LAX International Airport on June 18, 2018. She looked comfortable in a cropped sweater and black bike shorts, along with sneakers, a silver necklace and sunglasses.

Gigi Hadid rocked a skintight hot pink and white dyed Cotton Citizen Venice Crop Tank which she paired with the matching high-waisted Milan Biker Shorts at Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Friday, July 5, celebrating friend, Leah McCarthy’s 25th birthday. (Marksman/ Snorlax / MEGA)
Emily Ratajkowski took her dog, Colombo, out for a walk in NYC on June 12 when she rocked a pair of skintight black Aime Leon Dore Biker Shorts, styled with a white Aime Leon Dore Crop Top Crewneck, Kim Kardashian West x Carolina Lemke Tempest Sunglasses, Jennifer Fisher Thread Hoop Earrings & chunky white Ami Lucky 9 Sneakers. (SplashNews)

These are just some of the  stars who have made this ensemble work for them on the reg. Head up to the gallery above to see even more ways to style crop tops and bike shorts before trying the trend out for yourself!