9 Stars Rocking Bike Shorts & Crop Tops For Comfy & Casual Looks: Gigi Hadid & More

As we’re all looking for ways to stay comfortable AND stylish while quarantined, get some inspiration from these stars who slayed in bike shorts and crop top ensembles!

Everyone is stuck inside amidst the coronavirus pandemic, but it doesn’t mean your style has to be sacrificed! Through the years, stars have been rocking comfortable looks that are also fashionable. One look that meets these qualifications is spandex bike shorts with crop tops. Everyone from Gigi Hadid to Hailey Baldwin to Emily Ratajkowski and more have worn variations of this look. It’s perfect for a quick, essential errand, or for just lounging around the house. In summer 2019, Gigi looked amazing while wearing a tie-dye crop top and spandex shorts. The matching set was perfect for her to keep cool during the summertime, and would also look great as loungewear in a quarantine selfie!

Another famous trendsetter who adores this trend is Emily. She turned the streets of New York City into her own personal runway in June 2019 when she stepped out in a white cropped sweater and dark bike shorts, both by the designer Aimé Leon Dore. While walking her dog Colombo, the model also sported a pair of Kim Kardashian West Carolina Lemke “Tempest” sunglasses, a small black handbag and white sneakers. An effortlessly cool look for a simple everyday task!

But Emily isn’t the only star who made this look work for daily wear. Kourtney Kardashian made this look part of her airport style when she was spotted at LAX International Airport on June 18, 2018. She looked comfortable in a cropped sweater and black bike shorts, along with sneakers, a silver necklace and sunglasses.

These are just some of the stars who have made this ensemble work for them on the reg. Head up to the gallery above to see even more ways to style crop tops and bike shorts before trying the trend out for yourself!