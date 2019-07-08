Supermodel sisters, Gigi & Bella Hadid, had an amazing day at Disneyland on July 5, when the girls looked fabulous wearing crop tops & short sets!

Gigi, 24, and Bella Hadid, 22, had such a fun-filled day at Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Friday, July 5, celebrating their friend, Leah McCarthy’s 25th birthday. Gigi looked amazing in this summer’s hottest trend – tie dye. She opted to wear a skintight hot pink and white dyed crop top which she paired with the matching high-waisted biker shorts. The shorts were skintight and ended high up on her thighs, while she showed off her super tiny waist and rock hard abs int his ensemble. Gigi tied a gray sweatshirt around her waist and accessorized with a pair of gold Vogue x Gigi Hadid 4139 Sunglasses, a Missoma Axiom Chain Necklace, white chunky sneakers with high white ankle socks, and a backpack. As for her glam, Gigi threw her wavy blonde hair up into a super high messy bun, which is also a major summer hair trend, leaving a few pieces of hair out in front of her face.

Meanwhile, Bella, opted for a super casual but revealing look when she threw on a pair of low-rise black sweat shorts. She paired the baggy shorts with a super tiny and tight UNIF To-Go Tank, which was more like a bralette than a crop top. The tiny top featured leopard print spaghetti straps and was lined in animal print, while the rest of her unbelievable toned tummy was on full display. She accessorized the casual but sexy look with a pair of high white ankle socks, chunky black Burberry Ronnie Sneakers, a gold nameplate that read Bella, a Jacquie Aiche Necklace, an Alezan by Sk Necklace, and her favorite pair of heart-shaped Frasier Sterling Lovers Hoop Earrings. She topped her look off with a pair of Oliver Peoples Daveigh Sunglasses and a cute little Louis Vuitton Panda Monogram Pochette purse.

Both sisters looked effortlessly chic in their outfits, and they were right on trend with these looks. Not only is tie dye a huge trend this summer, so are biker shorts, which Gigi rocked. Plus, Bella’s good friend, Hailey Baldwin, 22, just rocked a similar pair of shorts as Bella’s, on June 3 in West Hollywood.

Hailey rocked a super short white cropped T-shirt styled with a pair of baggy gray Umbro sweat-shorts that she kept low on her hips. She accessorized her gym attire with a pair of black Celine Cl41468 Edge Sunglasses, a Jennifer Meyer 3 Prong Diamond Necklace, and a pair of black sneakers. She chose to put her toned rock hard abs on full display in this look, leaving the elastic band of the shorts super low-rise.