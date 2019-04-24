The latest trend that celebs cannot stop wearing is a major throwback — tie dye. Everyone from Gigi Hadid to Taylor Swift has been rocking the look and it’s actually super chic.

Taylor Swift, 29, was out and about in New York City on Wednesday April 24, when she rocked quite the colorful ensemble. She was a ray of sunshine in the decked out tie dye outfit featuring a baby pink and blue tie dye cotton t-shirt tucked into high-waisted bright yellow denim cutoff short shorts. On top of her shorts and tee, she threw on a purple and blue tie dyed denim jacket, choosing to roll up the sleeves all the way. Taylor accessorized the funky look with plain white leather sneakers and a pair of oversized bright pink sunglasses, adding a bright coral lip. She rocked another colorful look on Monday April 22, Taylor was heading back to her apartment in Tribeca when she donned a pair of tight high-waisted Urban Outfitter BDG Denim Mom Floral Shorts which were made of pink denim and covered in colorful fuchsia hibiscus and green leaves. She paired her shorts with a pink and blue tie-dyed cropped Taylor Swift concert merch sweatshirt with a picture of pink flowers plastered on the front, accessorizing with white Gucci Jbg Retro Sneakers featuring a red and blue stripe on the side, and a Vince Camuto Nella Crossbody Bag.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s BFF, Gigi Hadid, 24, has also been rocking tie dye a ton recently. We first saw her rock the trend in NYC on March 30, when she stepped out in a true classic tie dye t-shirt, opting for a rainbow Polo Ralph Lauren Big Fit Tie-Dye Cotton Tee, tucked into a pair of high-waisted cropped white denim Nili Lotan Luna Pants in Eggshell. She accessorized her casual look with white leather Reebok Club C 85 Zip Sneakers, a Prada Etiquette Bag with Tie-Dye Print in neon green, a tie dye Casetify Neon Sand Liquid iPhone Case, and a double strand pearl choker necklace. Gigi also headed to Coachella weekend one, where her entire trip revolved around tie dye. She opted for a full tie-dye ensemble on April 12, wearing red and yellow Kim Shui Studio Open Front Knit Pants that were high-waisted and featured completely cut out slits on the side of the legs. Tucked into the flowy pants was the matching Kim Shui Studio Jersey Dye Top, which was long-sleeve and featured a keyhole cutout on the chest showing off some cleavage. She accessorized the look with black Dr. Martens Smooth Boots, a Mango Braided Seashell Belt and a black Prada Vela Nylon Belt Bag.

Gigi also opted for another tie dye look on April 13 when she wore high-waisted white Alyx Spring 2019 pants, a tiny white crop top and a yellow and pink denim cutoff Ganni Hopewell Tie-Dye Waistcoat on top of the whole look, adding a pop of color. Gigi added a ton of cool accessories to the look including a blue Jacquie Aiche 14K Opal Inlay Eye Pendant Necklace with Diamonds, a Diamond Marquise Shaker Necklace, Susan Alexandra Smiley Cyrus Earrings, a pair of pink Le Specs the Outlaw Sunglasses, black leather Dr. Martens Black 1460 Mono Lace-Up Boots, and a colorful Louis Vuitton Trousse Wapity Pouch.

Another one of our fave celebs who rocked tie dye recently was Kylie Jenner, 21, who donned a full two piece, blue tie dye denim ensemble. She headed to Coachella on April 13 wearing a pair of super high-waisted, baggy Ganni Relaxed Leg Jeans with a skin-tight white crop and a matching Ganni Blackstone Oversized Denim Jacket. She accessorized the look with chunky white IRO Paris Curverunner Sneakers, a Dior Monogram Canvas Bucket Hat and a Casetify Reflective Mirror iPhone Case.

Aside from Kylie, Rihanna, 31, recently wore tie dye in the most subtle, casual way, on April 15 in NYC. She went completely makeup-free when she rocked a pair of skin-tight Citizens of Humanity Rocket High Waist Crop Skinny Jeans in Small Talk, paired with a bright neon lime green, silky Comme des Garcons Jersey Bright Uneven Dyed Shirt, and accessorized with a pair of bright blue Nike x Off-White Air Jordan 1 Sneakers.