Tie-Dye: Halsey, Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift & 10 More Celebs Rocking The Trend For Fall

The latest trend that celebs cannot stop wearing is a major throwback — tie-dye. Everyone from Halsey to Gigi Hadid & Taylor Swift has been rocking the look and it’s actually super chic.

Tie-dye is taking Hollywood by storm and all of our favorite celebrities have been trying out the trend this season. Whether it’s crop tops, shorts or dresses, the stars have been opting for bold, colorful looks. Halsey, 25, just tried the trend for fall when she arrived at Global Radio in London on November 8 rocking a head-to-toe yellow, blue, green, and red tie-dye ensemble. Halsey showed off her amazingly toned stomach when she threw on a long-sleeve cropped GIU GIU Sunlight Nonna Turtleneck in Tie-Dye Rainbow from the boutique, Lisa Says Gah. The singer styled her super short top, which she actually cut herself to be cropped, with a pair of matching mid-rise GIU GIU Sunlight Nonna Pants. The pants were fitted around her thighs but flowed out from her knees down as she topped her look off with a pair of white leather pointed booties. She accessorized with a fun pair of dangling heart-shaped diamond earrings and a sexy gold body chain around her tight waist.

Taylor Swift, 29, was out and about in New York City on April 24, when she rocked quite the colorful ensemble. She was a ray of sunshine in the decked out tie-dye outfit featuring a baby pink and blue tie-dye cotton n:philanthropy Harlow BFF Tee tucked into high-waisted bright yellow denim cutoff ONETEASPOON Organic Trucker Shorts. On top of her shorts and tee, she threw on a purple and blue denim Zadig & Voltaire Kase Tie & Dye Jacket, choosing to roll up the sleeves all the way. Taylor accessorized the funky look with plain white leather sneakers and a pair of oversized bright pink sunglasses, adding a bright coral lip. She rocked another colorful look on Monday, April 22, Taylor was heading back to her apartment in Tribeca when she donned a pair of tight high-waisted Urban Outfitters BDG Denim Mom Floral Shorts which were made of pink denim and covered in colorful fuchsia hibiscus and green leaves. She paired her shorts with a pink and blue tie-dyed cropped Taylor Swift concert merch sweatshirt with a picture of pink flowers plastered on the front, accessorizing with white Gucci Jbg Retro Sneakers featuring a red and blue stripe on the side, and a Vince Camuto Nella Crossbody Bag.

Meanwhile, Taylor’s BFF, Gigi Hadid, 24, has also been rocking tie-dye a ton recently. We first saw her rock the trend in NYC on March 30, when she stepped out in a true classic tie-dye t-shirt, opting for a rainbow Polo Ralph Lauren Big Fit Tie-Dye Cotton Tee, tucked into a pair of high-waisted cropped white denim Nili Lotan Luna Pants in Eggshell. She accessorized her casual look with white leather Reebok Club C 85 Zip Sneakers, a Prada Etiquette Bag with Tie-Dye Print in neon green, a tie-dye Casetify Neon Sand Liquid iPhone Case, and a double strand pearl choker necklace.

Gigi also opted for another tie-dye look on April 13 when she wore high-waisted white Alyx Spring 2019 pants, a tiny white crop top and a yellow and pink denim cutoff Ganni Hopewell Tie-Dye Waistcoat on top of the whole look, adding a pop of color. Gigi added a ton of cool accessories to the look including a blue Jacquie Aiche 14K Opal Inlay Eye Pendant Necklace with Diamonds, a Diamond Marquise Shaker Necklace, Susan Alexandra Smiley Cyrus Earrings, a pair of pink Le Specs the Outlaw Sunglasses, black leather Dr. Martens Black 1460 Mono Lace-Up Boots, and a colorful Louis Vuitton Trousse Wapity Pouch.

Lucy Hale, 30, tried out the trend when she was running errands in LA on July 31. Lucy rocked her signature athleisure look when she threw on a pair of Lululemon Align Pant II 25 in Black, which she styled with a green, blue and yellow tie-dye Outdoor Voices Cotton Long-sleeve T-Shirt in Pangaea. She accessorized her look with a pair of gray Adidas Ultraboost 19 Sneakers and Ray-Ban Rb3447 Sunglasses. Another one of our fave stars who recently rocked the trend was Emma Roberts, 28. Emma has been wearing a ton of tie-dye this summer but her latest look was amazing as she threw on a pair of high-waisted black workout leggings and a sleeveless hot pink tie-dye cropped tank top. She accessorized with black sneakers, oversized sunnies, and a Mulberry Mini Seaton Bag.

Another one of our fave celebs who rocked tie-dye was Kylie Jenner, 21, who donned a full two-piece, blue tie-dye denim ensemble. She headed to Coachella on April 13 wearing a pair of super high-waisted, baggy Ganni Relaxed Leg Jeans with a skin-tight white crop and a matching Ganni Blackstone Oversized Denim Jacket. She accessorized the look with chunky white IRO Paris Curverunner Sneakers, a Dior Monogram Canvas Bucket Hat and a Casetify Reflective Mirror iPhone Case.

Aside from Kylie, Rihanna, 31, recently wore tie-dye in the most subtle, casual way, on April 15 in NYC. She went completely makeup-free when she rocked a pair of skin-tight Citizens of Humanity Rocket High Waist Crop Skinny Jeans in Small Talk, paired with a bright neon lime green, silky Comme des Garcons Jersey Bright Uneven Dyed Shirt, and accessorized with a pair of bright blue Nike x Off-White Air Jordan 1 Sneakers.