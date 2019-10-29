Stars Wearing Pink For Fall: Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner & More

The latest color to take celebrity style by storm is pink & we’ve been seeing it everywhere lately from red carpets to casual street-style, the stars can’t get enough of the bold hue.

While neons and purples have been making their way into a ton of celebrity wardrobes, Barbie pink has too, and everyone from Selena Gomez, 27, to Bella Hadid, 22, has tried out the trend for fall. Selena just tried out the look while promoting her hit new single, “Lose You To Love Me,” at SiriusXM Hollywood Studios on Oct. 25. The singer looked fabulous in a skintight pink Jacquemus La Robe Jacques Striped Knit Maxi Dress with buttons down the entire front, which hugged her petite frame perfectly. The dress had a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage, while the thigh-high slit on the front of her skirt revealed her toned legs. She topped her look off with a pair of cream Cult Gaia Kaia Heels.

Bella tried out the trend as well when she was in Paris on Sept. 30. The supermodel threw on a pair of high-waisted jeans tucked into black leather Prada Platform Moto Boots. Bella rocked a bubblegum pink Vivienne Westwood Spring 2020 button-down shirt, half-tucked into the front of her jeans, with a matching pink blazer on top. She accessorized her outfit with a Chrome Hearts Safety Pin Earring, a ’47 New York Yankees Hat, and Oliver Peoples Daveigh Sunglasses.

Kendall Jenner, 23, just stepped out for the Tiffany & Co store opening in Sydney on April 4, and she chose to wear quite the bold ensemble for the event. The supermodel opted to wear a bubblegum pink silk INGIE Paris taffeta dress from the Spring 19 Collection which featured massive, billowy sleeves with tiers of ruffle. The neckline of the frock was trimmed with layers of pink ostrich feathers and was off-the-shoulder, while the bottom half of the dress was flowy and super short. Kendall topped her look off with a pair of pointy-toed white pumps and a gorgeous silver Tiffany & Co choker necklace with a bejeweled butterfly pendant attached.

Meanwhile, Elle Fanning, 20, also tried out the trend recently, on the red carpet of a special screening for her new film Teen Spirit in LA on April 2. The blonde actress donned a gorgeous hot pink Rodarte Fall 2019 Chantilly lace gown with a plunging neckline. The straps of the dress were completely made out of flowers, while the bodice was a tight corset, cinching in her tiny waist. As for the rest of the gown, it was made up of sheer tulle embellished with organza flowers. Elle chose not to wear any jewels, letting the dress speak for itself, but she did throw on a matching pink satin headband that was absolutely adorable.

The Barbie pink trend hasn’t just been spotted on the red carpet, though. We’ve also been noticing that more and more stars are wearing the color while they’re out and about. For instance, Jennifer Lopez, 49, was out in NYC on March 24, when she opted to wear a skin-tight black turtleneck top, tucked into high-waisted tight black leggings with an oversized neon pink Max Mara Wool-Angora Belted Coat on top. She paired the look with white Alexander McQueen Oversized Sole Sneakers, a black Hermes Crocodile Birkin Bag, and black Quay x Jlo Reina Sunglasses from her new collection with the Australian eyewear brand.