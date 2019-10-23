Pretty In Purple: Meghan Markle, Cardi B & 15 More Stars Wearing The Bright Color For Fall

Purple has quickly become one of the hottest trends for fall & tons of our favorite celebrities have been rocking the vibrant hue in a variety of ways!

Now that fall is here, there are a few different trends that celebrities have been trying out and one of them is purple. From dresses to pants, skirts, and sweaters, some of our favorite stars have been styling the hue in a variety of ways and we are loving the new trend. Meghan Markle, 38, just tried out the look when she attended the One Young World Summit in London on Oct. 22, where she actually rewore her bright purple maternity dress. The Duchess of Sussex wore the royal purple Aritzia Babaton Maxwell Dress, which retails for $50 but is currently sold out, of course, paired with Manolo Blahnik navy suede pumps. She first wore the long-sleeve fitted dress with a slit on the front of the skirt, back in January, when she was six months pregnant with her son Archie. That time, she rocked the dress with a bright red, $1,500 Sentaler coat. Aside from Meghan, Jenna Dewan, 38, rocked all purple when she arrived at the Build Speaker Series in NYC on Oct. 22, wearing head-to-toe lavender. She wore a light purple Alice + Olivia mini dress with a long duster coat in a shade darker, on top. She topped her look off with bedazzled Sophia Webster heels covered in rainbow crystals.

Angelina Jolie, 44, tried out the trend at a photocall for her new film, Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, in Rome, Italy on Oct. 7. Angelina looked fabulous wearing a full Givenchy ensemble featuring black skinny leg trousers with a strapless lilac purple pleated blouse. The flowy top was tied in a bow around her bodice while the rest of the top flowed down into long handkerchief hems past her legs. Another one of our fave celebs in purple was Priyanka Chopra, 37, who wore a pastel lavender and peach two-toned long-sleeve wrap dress by The Attico at the Amazon Studios Gully Boy CAA Tastemaker film screening in LA on Oct. 14.

Cardi B, 26, looked unbelievably sexy in Paris on Sept. 30, when she wore a bright purple Nicolas Jebran latex wrap mini dress with a matte finish. The skintight dress featured a plunging V-neckline that showed off massive cleavage, while one side of the dress featured a long train. She topped her look off with the matching thigh-high boots and earrings from Princess P. Jewelry.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, took the trend to a whole new level when she was in NYC on Sept. 8, rocking a bright purple Kenzo ensemble featuring a super cropped top with high-waisted wide-leg trousers. Her long-sleeve crop top was super short and featured high shoulders with ruched sleeves. She styled the shirt with a pair of high-waisted, Aztec print pants, which hugged her long, toned legs perfectly and were flared at the hems. Hailey accessorized her look with a small purple purse, a pair of white pointy-toed Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps, and gorgeous Jennifer Meyer jewelry.

There have been so many other celebs rocking purple for fall and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the sexy looks!