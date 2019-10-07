Angelina Jolie has been busy promoting her new movie, ‘Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil,’ around the world & her outfits while on the press tour have been absolutely gorgeous!

Angelina Jolie, 44, has been looking drop-dead-gorgeous in a slew of amazing outfits while promoting her highly anticipated new film, Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, which premieres on October 18, and we rounded up all of her best press tour looks. Angelina looked fabulous when she headed to a photocall in Rome, Italy on Oct. 7, wearing a full Givenchy ensemble featuring black skinny leg trousers with a strapless lilac purple pleated blouse. The flowy top was tied in a bow around her bodice while the rest of the top flowed down into long handkerchief hems past her legs.

She first kicked off her promo tour when she arrived on the carpet of the world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Sept. 30, wearing a fabulous custom Atelier Versace gown. The strapless sequin black dress featured one cap sleeve, while the bodice was made up of a tight corset and a sweetheart neckline. The best part of the dress was the draped fabric around her waist which was held together with a huge crystal spider, making it the perfect dress for the occasion. The side of the draped gown featured a plunging slit that revealed her toned legs.

While we loved her black sequin gown, it was her crystal fringe dress that she wore to the Tokyo premiere on Oct. 3, that was our all-time favorite. Angelina wore a sparkly silver Ralph & Russo Autumn-Winter 2019/20 cocktail dress from the couture collection and the halter dress was hand-embroidered with metallic glass beads and tiers of silver crystal fringe, while the crystals tied around her neck in a gorgeous necklace. The rest of the gown highlighted her petite frame perfectly, while the bottom half of the frock featured long fringe tassels made of white pearl and navette stone edging and revealed her bare legs as she walked.

These are just a few of the many gorgeous outfits Angelina is expected to wear for her press tour and you can click through the gallery above to see all of her best looks.