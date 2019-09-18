Angelina Jolie Looking Forward To ‘Maleficent 2’ Premiere With Her Kids: It’ll Be A ‘Family Affair’

Angelina Jolie is so excited to share ‘Maleficent 2’ with her children and make the Hollywood premiere of the film an event for the whole family.

Angelina Jolie, 44, loves to share milestone moments with her children, and her upcoming premiere is no exception. The Oscar winning actress is planning to make the September 30 Hollywood premiere of her film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, in which she reprises the titular role of the Sleeping Beauty sorceress, a family affair by bringing her kids to the event. “Angelina is looking forward to the Maleficent premiere, mostly because her kids are very excited to see it,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “She is very proud of the film and loves that she can share this work with all of her kids. They were on set as their mom was filming the sequel so it belongs to them in a way too.” While Maddox, 18, is away attending his first year of college, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne & Knox – 11, are all expected to be in attendance.

Fans of the celebrated actress shouldn’t be totally shocked by her move to bring her children to the premiere, as she’s done it in the past. Once again, the kids will get to see their mom on the big screen, and adored by a slew of fans and photographers. “Angelina‘s life is devoted to her kids so anytime she can bring them in to her world is a great experience,” another source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Her kids just think of her as ‘Mom’ and not this huge star, but recognize it is important for her to share her work with them all. Even if, as Angelina will say, they are getting ‘too cool’ about some of these experiences to hang out with Mom. It just brings good memories for all.”

Recently, Angie and her brood were spotted at a UK Amusement Park – riding roller coasters and enjoying some quality time together on September 15. Prior to the thrill-seeking excursion, the Maleficent actress took Shiloh, Zahara, and Pax out for a Labor Day lunch in Hollywood. While Angelina is incredibly close with her children, she admitted that she has been ‘rediscovering’ herself as her children get older. “As they grow up, I find my children are strong individuals but still open-minded,” the actress shared in a September interview. “I try to lead by example and be kind and gracious, as my mother was – and loving and tolerant. But when there’s a fight that needs to be had, get in there. We need to prepare the next generation because there’s so much happening in the world – they’re up against it.” Sharing her latest film and work with her kids is just another way Angelina Jolie continues to shine as an actress and mother.

The film marks the long awaited sequel to the 2014 Disney film Maleficent, which tells the story of Sleeping Beauty from the perspective of the presumed villain. The sequel will follow-up the first installment as Princess Aurora and Maleficent are pulled in different directions as their familial bonds grow strained. The film costars Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Sam Riley and hits theaters October 17.