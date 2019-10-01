Cardi B Is Slaying Paris Fashion Week In A Slew Of Wild & Sexy Outfits – See Pics

Cardi B has been serving looks at Paris Fashion Week & her outfits for the shows have been equally sexy & wacky!

Cardi B, 26, has officially made Paris Fashion Week her very own runway, as she has been killing the style game in a slew of outrageous outfits. The rapper first arrived in Paris on Saturday, September 28, when she made a statement in head-to-toe florals. Cardi was literally covered up in green flowers as she rocked a Richard Quinn AW19 ensemble featuring an oversized jacket with a cinched-in belt, matching pointed high boots, and a floral face mask that covered her head, making her completely unrecognizable. The only reason we knew it was her, was because she posted a video of herself in the outfit to her Instagram, saying, “I heard you b****es were missing me at Fashion Week New York. I’m here to serve it to you motherf*****s, and serve it to you cold.” Considering she couldn’t see out of her face mask, she said at the end of the video, “Make sure a car don’t hit me cause a b***h can’t see.”

A day after wearing her floral look, Cardi switched it up when she headed to the Thom Browne Spring Summer 2020 fashion show on Sept. 29, in a much more sophisticated look. She threw on a high-waisted, mid-length dark gray poofy skirt, which looked like it was made out of down feathers, and paired it with a skintight, light gray peplum blazer. Her cleavage was on full display in the plunging V-neck jacket, while a pair of oversized clear eyeglasses and platform black oxford booties topped off her look. She posted a photo of herself in this look with the caption, “THE TEACHER! @thombrowneny show was AMAZING! It’s a must to see‼️”

Later that night, Cardi slipped into another colorful ensemble from designer, EDDA. This time, she opted for a tan floor-length coat covered in a colorful polka dot pattern, featuring massive fur cuffs on the sleeves. She styled the coat with the matching top hat, pointed thigh-high boots, and purse. Underneath the coat, Cardi showed off her curvaceous figure in a skintight, sheer custom ALIÉTTE bodysuit. As if her outfits couldn’t get any better, she stepped out on Sept. 30, wearing a bright purple Nicolas Jebran latex wrap mini dress with a matte finish. The skintight dress featured a plunging V-neckline that showed off massive cleavage, while one side of the dress featured a long train. She topped her look off with the matching thigh-high boots and earrings from Princess P. Jewelry.

Another one of our favorite looks from Cardi was her sexy but sophisticated ensemble at the Chanel Spring Summer 2020 show on Oct. 1. She headed to the show at the Grand Palais when she rocked a sexy fitted black and white plaid tweed jumpsuit with an insanely plunging neckline. The long-sleeve one-piece hugged her figure perfectly, while the neckline showed off major cleavage. She accessorized her outfit with a matching wide-brim hat, a gold and white leather belt around her tiny waist, and a black and white herringbone tweed jacket, which she draped over her shoulder.