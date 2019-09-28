See Pics
Cardi B Is Literally Head-To-Toe In Florals In Paris & We Hope She Can Breathe — See Pics

Cardi B
Cardi B
Cardi B2018 Global Citizen's Festival, New York, USA - 30 Sep 2018
Cardi B arrives in Paris and wears a crazy outfit as she visits the Eiffel tower for pictures
Cardi B performs on stage during Day 1 of Music Midtown 2019, in Atlanta 2019 Music MidTown, Atlanta, USA - 14 Sep 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 63 Photos.

Cardi B showed off a surprising — and very literal — head-to-toe floral look during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Bow down to the fashion queen, y’all! Cardi B, 26, stepped out in a very literal head-to-toe floral look during Paris Fashion Week on Sept. 28 and had heads turning left and right! The Hustlers actress, who just celebrated her two-year wedding anniversary with rapper Offset, stunned in a gorgeous green and blue printed floral ensemble as she strutted through the streets of Paris. The “Bodak Yellow” singer might be the only person who could pull off such a bold look, which featured a voluminous, long sleeve top and full, ruffled skirt cinched at the waist. 

The rapper stopped to pose in front of the Eiffel Tower — as one does when in Paris — in the unique and beautiful outfit and looked like a true piece of art while doing so! The only thing that we wish we could see is her gorgeous face, which is covered by a (hopefully breathable) fabric of the same blue and green floral print. 

Cardi finished off her floral couture outfit with a pair of simple white strappy heels and printed green and blue tights. The actress also wore a pair of printed gloves and babushka-like garment over her head. Seriously, if anyone can rock a look like this, it’s Cardi!

Cardi B
Cardi B poses in front of the Eiffel Tower in head-to-toe florals during Paris Fashion Week. (New Media Images/SplashNews)
Cardi B
Cardi B turns heads on the streets of Paris in her head-to-toe floral ensemble. (New Media Images/SplashNews)

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Cardi B has completely nailed the fashion game. While attending Rihanna’s Diamond Ball on Sept. 12, Cardi absolutely slayed the red carpet in a pink princess gown that made her look like she walked straight out of a fairy tale.