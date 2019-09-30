Cardi B Reveals Her Incredible Body In Completely Latex, Purple Minidress With Matching Boots

Cardi B turned heads in a flashy all-purple latex outfit that consisted of a dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high boots when she was seen strolling the streets of Paris, France on Sept. 30.

Cardi B, 26, is known for wearing wild and colorful ensembles whenever she can and a public outing on Sept. 30 was no exception! The rapper was seen going out to dinner at Cesar Restaurant in Paris, France in an amazing purple getup that would make the purple rain king Prince proud! Her outfit, which showed off her incredibly fit figure, included a long-sleeved purple latex coat dress that had a plunging neckline that revealed a lot of cleavage and a wrap-around style at the waist. She paired the look with matching purple latex thigh-high heeled boots with a pointy toe and styled her shoulder-length hair straight and parted in the middle. The “Bodak Yellow” creator also had her long nails colored maroon and kept her makeup light but flattering.

Cardi’s latest outing comes in the middle of Paris Fashion Week. The mother-of-one has been in the city of love for the past few days and has been getting a lot of attention for her eye-catching fashion choices. On Sept. 28, she stepped out in front of the Eiffel Tower in a floral ensemble that covered her entire face. She posted a video of herself talking and walking in it on Instagram and like most of her stuff, it was both fascinating and hilarious.

Before Cardi’s Paris Fashion Week style, she showed up to Rihanna’s Diamond Ball on Sept. 13 in an equally impressive choice. The brunette beauty looked like a real-life fairytale princess in a light pink multi-layered organza gown designed by Georges Hobeika at the prestigious charity event. She stopped and posed for photos while arriving to the ball and it was definitely an entrance that proved to be memorable!

Whether she’s wearing casual attire or high fashion ensembles, Cardi always shows off confidence and fearlessness in her choices and it’s one of the many reasons she inspires her fans!