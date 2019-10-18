Hailee Steinfeld, Zendaya & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week — See Pics

Some of our favorite stars were out & about these past few days in some seriously gorgeous looks & we rounded up the top ten best dressed celebrities of the week!

From movie premieres to parties and more red carpet events, the celeb-set stepped out looking gorgeous this week in some seriously amazing outfits. We have to start with Hailee Steinfeld, 22, who looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the New York premiere of her new TV show, Dickinson, on Thursday, Oct. 17. Hailee opted to wear a bedazzled Francesco Scognamiglio Spring 2018 Couture ensemble featured a strapless nude corset with a lowcut neckline that showed off major cleavage, The top cinched in her tiny waist, highlighting her toned figure, while the entire corset was covered in gems. She paired the top with a totally transparent maxi skirt, which was covered in crystals and silver sequins. Under the sheer skirt, she threw on a pair of skintight nude leggings. Meanwhile, later that night she headed to the after-party where she put her rockhard abs on full display in a python print ruffled crop top with matching trousers by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.

Zendaya, 23, stole the show at the 2019 Elle Women in Hollywood event at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on Oct. 14, when she arrived in a powerful menswear suit from the Peter Do Spring 2020 collection. She rocked a satin shiny gray buttondown blouse with matching wide-leg trousers. On top of her shirt, she threw on a gray cropped bolero, while the front of the pants featured a cool color-blocked skirt. She cinched in her insanely tiny waist with a thick belt and topped her look off with white pointed Le Silla pumps.

Eva Longoria, 44, also looked gorgeous when she arrived at the Global Gift Gala London at the Kimpton Fitzroy Hotel on Thursday, Oct. 17, in a black sequin and velvet double-breasted Balmain suit. The blazer was super baggy, featuring chunky gold buttons down the front, and she paired the jacket with a tight black bodysuit underneath which featured a plunging V-neckline, showing off major cleavage.

There were so many other celebs who stunned in their outfits this week including Scarlett Johansson, 34, in her pink bedazzled Miu Miu ensemble, Kate Middleton, 37, in her gorgeous emerald green Jenny Packham gown, and so many more, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!