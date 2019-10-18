Miley Cyrus Reveals Long Legs In Denim Mini Skirt & 10 More Stars Rocking The Sexy Fall Trend -Pics

Miley Cyrus showed off her long legs in a sexy denim mini skirt while in LA on Oct. 17 & ten of our other fave celebs have been rocking the trend for fall as well!

Miley Cyrus, 26, was grabbing lunch in LA with her new beau, Cody Simpson, 22, on October 17, when she opted to show off her amazing long legs in a tiny skirt. Mini skirts have quickly become one of the hottest celebrity trends and everyone from Miley to Kim Kardashian has tried out the look. Miley looked fabulous when she threw on a high-waisted tight RE/DONE The ’60s Levi’s Miniskirt, which was super short, revealing her long toned legs. She paired the skirt with a simple black cotton T-shirt and a silver-studded belt around her tiny waist. She accessorized her rockstar ensemble with over-the-knee black suede heeled boots, a suede newsboy cap, and two adorable braided pigtails.

Aside from Miley, another celeb who has been wearing a denim mini skirt for fall is Emily Ratajkowski, 28. She took her dog Colombo for a walk in NYC on Sept. 13, when she wore a high-waisted Grlfrnd Eva Denim Skirt with a black tank top tucked in, a Zara Embossed Leather Belt cinching in her waist, white Adidas Samba Sneakers, an Amelie Pichard Carrie Bag, and Jennifer Fisher Small Bolden Hoop Earrings.

Mini skirts are the perfect look for fall because they’re super versatile and can be worn while transitioning into the cold weather. Some of our fave stars proved that you can wear them in the cooler weather with over-the-knee suede boots, sweaters, and even long jackets. Kim, 38, tried the look when she hosted the KKW x Winnie Dinner at L’Avenue at Saks in NYC on Sept. 12. Kim showed off her toned, tan legs when she threw on a skintight metallic silver sequin Versace skirt which was lined with black lace trim. Tucked into the super short skirt, she wore a long-sleeve button-down blouse with a plunging neckline that showed off major cleavage.

There have been so many other stars rocking the mini skirt trend for fall and you can click through the gallery above to see them all!