Halloween 2019: DIY Costumes You Can Make From What’s In Your Closet

Halloween is right around the corner & if you haven’t bought a costume yet, you’re in luck because we rounded up DIY costumes you can make out of pieces already in your closet!

One of the best parts about Halloween is dressing up and there are a million different things you can dress up as. However, with Halloween quickly approaching, if you haven’t bought your costume yet or need some inspiration, then we have great DIY costume ideas that you can make from the items already in your closet. One of the easiest costumes to make is a celebrity and who better than Kim Kardashian to dress up as? To get the look, simply throw on a skintight bodycon dress or a pair of latex or leather pants with a tight crop top. Other celebrities you can dress up as this year include Harry Styles, by wearing a patterned or bright colored suit, Jennifer Lopez, by wearing a green floral dress with a low cut neckline, or Miley Cyrus, by wearing a gray bodysuit and gluing pink bear eyes and a mouth onto it.

If you don’t want to dress up as a celebrity, another great option is Toy Story. Whether you want to be Woody, Jessie, or Bo Peep, there are tons of different outfits you probably already own that could work. If you want to be Woody or Jessie, throw on a pair of jeans, a white button-down shirt tucked in, a belt, and a cowboy hat. For Bo Peep, her latest look in the new Toy Story 4, is simply a pair of light blue pants with a matching blue top, a pink belt around your waist, and a white bandage around your right arm.

Another great costume is Powderpuff Girls, as you and two of your friends can easily recreate the look. Each person just needs to wear a bright green, neon pink, and purple dress. Simply add a thick black belt around your waist, and you’re good to go.

Whether it’s a movie, a celebrity, or an object, there are so many different DIY costumes you can make from the clothes already in your closet. Consider looking through your closet before buying a new costume, as it will save you money and stress. Plus, if you’re looking for more Halloween costume inspo, click through the gallery above to see some celebrities you can dress up as!