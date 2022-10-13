Halloween DIY Costumes You Can Make From What’s Already In Your Closet

One of the best parts about Halloween is dressing up and there are a million different things you can dress up as. However, with Halloween quickly approaching, if you haven’t bought your costume yet or need some inspiration, then we have great DIY costume ideas that you can make from the items already in your closet. You can try out one of the DIY costumes from our list below:

Kim Kardashian

One of the easiest costumes to make is a celebrity and who better than Kim Kardashian to dress up as? To get the look, simply throw on a skintight bodycon dress or a pair of latex or leather pants with a tight crop top.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles is super easy to dress up as because all you need to do is throw on a patterned or bright-colored suit, or even better, try wearing a blue and white baseball uniform as he did. Although his uniform was covered in sequins, you can try bedazzling it on your own.

Jennifer Lopez

How can we ever forget Jennifer Lopez’s famous custom Versace dress from the 2000 Grammys? If you want to recreate the look using something in your closet, just throw on a green floral dress with a low-cut neckline.

Toy Story

If you don’t want to dress up as a celebrity, another great option is Toy Story. Whether you want to be Woody, Jessie, or Bo Peep, there are tons of different outfits you probably already own that could work. If you want to be Woody or Jessie, throw on a pair of jeans, a white button-down shirt tucked in, a belt, and a cowboy hat. For Bo Peep, her latest look in the new Toy Story 4, is simply a pair of light blue pants with a matching blue top, a pink belt around your waist, and a white bandage around your right arm.

Powderpuff Girls

Another great costume is Powderpuff Girls, as you and two of your friends can easily recreate the look. Each person just needs to wear a bright green, neon pink, and purple dress. Simply add a thick black belt around your waist, and you’re good to go.

Eleven from Stranger Things

Eleven from Stranger Things, played by Millie Bobby-Brown, is perhaps the easiest costume to recreate using items you already have in your closet. Simply throw on a pale pink, high-neck mini dress, (preferably with a collar), and throw on a blue or denim jacket on top and you’re set.

Whether it’s a movie, a celebrity, or an object, there are so many different DIY costumes you can make from the clothes already in your closet. Consider looking through your closet before buying a new costume, as it will save you money and stress.