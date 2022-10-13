Halloween DIY Costumes You Can Make From What’s Already In Your Closet

Halloween is right around the corner & if you haven't bought a costume yet, you're in luck because we rounded up DIY costumes you can make out of pieces already in your closet!

By:
October 13, 2022 1:20PM EDT
Halloween Costumes
View gallery
Actress Selena Gomez walks down the street wearing Beats headphones and a yellow frilly coat with plaid pants filming ‚ÄòOnly Murders in the Building‚Äô in New York City Pictured: Selena Gomez Ref: SPL5201767 071220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Katy PerryThe Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018WEARING ATELIER VERSACE
Image Credit: Shutterstock

One of the best parts about Halloween is dressing up and there are a million different things you can dress up as. However, with Halloween quickly approaching, if you haven’t bought your costume yet or need some inspiration, then we have great DIY costume ideas that you can make from the items already in your closet. You can try out one of the DIY costumes from our list below:

Kim Kardashian

kim kardashian
(Shutterstock)

One of the easiest costumes to make is a celebrity and who better than Kim Kardashian to dress up as? To get the look, simply throw on a skintight bodycon dress or a pair of latex or leather pants with a tight crop top.

Harry Styles

harry styles
(SplashNews)

Harry Styles is super easy to dress up as because all you need to do is throw on a patterned or bright-colored suit, or even better, try wearing a blue and white baseball uniform as he did. Although his uniform was covered in sequins, you can try bedazzling it on your own.

Jennifer Lopez

How can we ever forget Jennifer Lopez’s famous custom Versace dress from the 2000 Grammys? If you want to recreate the look using something in your closet, just throw on a green floral dress with a low-cut neckline.

Toy Story

toy story
(Everett Collection)

If you don’t want to dress up as a celebrity, another great option is Toy Story. Whether you want to be Woody, Jessie, or Bo Peep, there are tons of different outfits you probably already own that could work. If you want to be Woody or Jessie, throw on a pair of jeans, a white button-down shirt tucked in, a belt, and a cowboy hat. For Bo Peep, her latest look in the new Toy Story 4, is simply a pair of light blue pants with a matching blue top, a pink belt around your waist, and a white bandage around your right arm.

Powderpuff Girls

powderpuff girls
(Everett Collection)

Another great costume is Powderpuff Girls, as you and two of your friends can easily recreate the look. Each person just needs to wear a bright green, neon pink, and purple dress. Simply add a thick black belt around your waist, and you’re good to go.

Eleven from Stranger Things

stranger things
(Everett Collection)

Eleven from Stranger Things, played by Millie Bobby-Brown, is perhaps the easiest costume to recreate using items you already have in your closet. Simply throw on a pale pink, high-neck mini dress, (preferably with a collar), and throw on a blue or denim jacket on top and you’re set.

Whether it’s a movie, a celebrity, or an object, there are so many different DIY costumes you can make from the clothes already in your closet. Consider looking through your closet before buying a new costume, as it will save you money and stress.

More From Our Partners

ad