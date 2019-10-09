Zendaya, Natalie Portman & More Stars Pose In Sheer Outfits For ‘Elle’s’ Women In Hollywood Issue

Some of our favorite stars graced the covers of ELLE’s Women in Hollywood November issue & everyone from Zendaya to Natalie Portman looked stunning in sheer outfits.

The ELLE Women in Hollywood November issue features ten women who have contributed and made an impact on the world in some way, and our fave stars graced the covers. The ten women featured include Zendaya, Natalie Portman, Nicole Kidman, Scarlett Johansson, Jodie Turner-Smith, Melina Matsoukas, Lena Waithe, Mindy Kaling, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Dolly Parton. Zendaya, 23, looks drop-dead-gorgeous on the cover as she posed in a completely see-through black mesh Armani dress with beaded details. Under the dress, she wore a totally sheer, nude bedazzled camisole, which she chose to go completely braless under, revealing her bare breasts. Aside from this look, she also stunned in a hot pink floral applique Giambattista Valli Haute Couture mini dress with a massive light blue coat on top, a bedazzled Miu Miu mini dress, and a gorgeous pleated sheer red Alexander McQueen dress.

Natalie, 38, also looks gorgeous in the spread, as the actress posed on the cover in a completely sheer black Dior dress with intricate, colorful beading all over it. The dress featured a completely open back and Natalie opted to go completely braless underneath, as she posed sideways, revealing her bare skin. Another one of our favorite photos from the shoot sees her wearing a head-to-toe Rodarte featuring a long-sleeve crop top and high-waisted trousers.

Gwyneth, 47, looked fabulous in the shoot and she even went completely topless, throwing on a pair of suspenders attached to trousers, and wearing nothing up top, barely covering her chest. While Scarlett, 34, wore a stunning strapless neon yellow sequin Ralph Lauren dress on the cover, it was her Givenchy two-toned dress with a sheer lace cutout on her waist that stole the show.

There were so many other gorgeous photos from the Women in Hollywood issue and you can see the 2019 honorees on the November covers of ELLE, on newsstands Oct. 22.