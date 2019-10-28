Selena Gomez Stuns In Blue Suit & 5 More Gorgeous Looks On ‘Lose You To Love Me’ Press Tour 

Selena Gomez has been busy doing press for her hit new single, ‘Lose You To Love Me’ & her outfits have been absolutely gorgeous!

Selena Gomez, 27, has been slaying her outfits recently while on a press tour for her hit new single, ‘Lose You To Love Me,’ which was released on Oct. 23. Since the song dropped, Selena has been rocking a slew of gorgeous outfits while in Los Angeles and New York City and we rounded up all of her best looks, which you can see when you click through the gallery above. One of our favorite looks from Selena was her bright turquoise, crushed velvet Sies Marjan suit that she wore in NYC on Oct. 28. The blazer was tied around her waist with a belt, while the trousers were super fitted and featured a thick black stripe down the sides of her legs. Under her blazer, she threw on a sheer black low scoop neck tank top which revealed major cleavage. Sels has been loving suits recently and aside from this blue ensemble, she rocked a black suit in LA on Oct. 23. She threw on a fitted Givenchy Tuxedo Jacket with Givenchy Cigarette Trousers in Grain De Poudre, choosing to wear nothing under her fitted blazer.

Another fabulous outfit from Selena was her skintight pink striped Jacquemus maxi dress with buttons down the entire front, which hugged her petite frame perfectly. The dress had a plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage, while the thigh-high slit on the front of her skirt revealed her toned legs. Just two days later, on Oct. 28, Selena looked fabulous in a long-sleeve brown Ganni Silk Stretch Satin Square Neck Midi Dress which was tight and ruched around her tiny waist and had two slits on the sides of her legs. She paired the midi with over-the-knee black suede boots and a Celine Medium Triomphe Bag in Shiny Calfskin.

Later that same day, Selena looked classy and sophisticated in a sleeveless tight black high-neck top tucked into a high-waisted black and white striped paper bag midi skirt. She topped her look off with a pair of black and clear PVC pointed pumps, a metallic silver FENDI Prints On Silver XS Peekaboo Handbag, massive diamond hoop earrings, and a bright red lip.

There have been so many gorgeous outfits Selena has worn on her press tour and you can click through the gallery above to see them all!