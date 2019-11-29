Blazers As Dresses: Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift & More Stars Put A Sexy Twist On The Look

One trend the celebs just cannot get enough of is the blazer dress & everyone from Priyanka Chopra to Taylor Swift has tried the transitional look out!

Wearing a blazer as a dress is a great way to look sophisticated and sexy all at the same time, and these stars have absolutely nailed the look! Celebs have been trying out the jacket in numerous different ways this season, making the blazer an even more necessary wardrobe staple than we ever thought. Priyanka Chopra, 37, tried out the trend when she looked fabulous in New York City on August 29. She wore a crisp white Reformation Maxwell Dress which was a full double-breasted blazer with large tortoise buttons down the front. Her blazer dress featured a plunging V-neckline, which showed off ample cleavage and she accessorized her look with a pair of clear PVC Giuseppe Zanotti Ada Mules, a cream leather Elleme Baguette Bag, rectangle Vita Fede Black Manhattan Sunglasses, and dazzling, bright gold Sara Weinstock Nappa Pear Cushion Earrings. Priyanka’s look was equally sophisticated and sexy, plus, her outfit can be worn in the upcoming fall season as well.

Another celeb who has been loving blazers lately is Taylor Swift, 29, and she rocked a blazer when she arrived on the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on August 26. Taylor looked amazing when she wore a bright-colored Atelier Versace blazer dress which was covered in bold patterns and completely decorated with crystals. Under her jacket, she wore a hot pink crystal-embellished bodysuit with a pair of black suede over-the-knee Christian Louboutin Elouix Boots and dazzling Lorraine Schwartz jewels. Her entire outfit was super fun and showed off her long, toned legs.

Rihanna, 31, has, of course, tried out the trend and she wore a blazer dress when she celebrated the launch of her new fashion brand, Fenty, and the new boutique, which opened on May 22, when she hosted a party in Paris. For the occasion, Rihanna looked gorgeous in an oversized white long-sleeve blazer dress. While the frock was oversized at the chest with massive shoulder pads, the rest of the silhouette was form-fitting, hugging her curvaceous frame perfectly with a corset-like bodice. The front of the dress featured buttons from top to bottom, while the waist was cinched in, giving her an hourglass figure. Meanwhile, the hem of the dress was super short, showing off her toned legs, which she accessorized with clear PVC pointy-toed ankle-strap sandals.

The KarJenners are huge fans of the blazer and the sisters have all tried out the blazer dress trend. Kendall Jenner, 23, has rocked the trend a bunch of times and one of our favorite looks from the supermodel was her orange blazer dress. Kendall wore an oversized orange Blaze Milano satin blazer as a dress, with nothing on underneath, to the Stuart Weitzman Spring 2019 campaign release party in New York City, back in February. She topped her look off with sheer black tights, tan pointy-toed pumps, and a pair of black leather gloves.

