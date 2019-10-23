Selena Gomez Wears Plunging Blazer As She Celebrates Huge Success Of New Song

Selena Gomez looked like a total boss babe while wearing a fierce, low-cut blazer and slacks while out and about in LA. It’s clear that she means business after the release of her new song!

Selena Gomez looked confident and killer while strutting around Los Angeles in a power suit and pearls. The 27-year-old singer looked like a boss while heading to a meeting at Burbank Studios on October 23, wearing a plunging black blazer and matching slacks, topped off with simple black sandals, a white purse, and a single strand of pearls. Honestly, if you told us that she was the badass CEO of a fashion company, we’d believe you. Her beauty game was subtle and sophisticated, too. Her long locks were styled in loose romantic waves with a deep part. She wore nude lipstick and soft, brown eyeshadow. Scroll down to see a full-length pic of Selena’s outfit!

The best part of this pic of Selena, though, is that knowing smile. She just dropped her new single, “Love You To Love Me”, hours before putting on that power suit, and she knows how big of a hit it already is. People are obsessed with this new track, which she has been teasing through a series of adorable throwback pics and cryptic lyrics for weeks. It’s been over a year since we’ve heard new music from Sel, and she definitely came back with a bang. The powerful song has fans thinking it could be about her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber!

In “Lose You To Love Me”, Selena sings, “I gave my all and they all know it / You turned me down, and now it’s showing / In two months you replaced us / Like it was easy / Made me think I deserved it.” While Selena never says who this breakup ballad is about it’s like… come on. After giving their relationship another go in 2017, they eventually broke up again. Justin got back together with Hailey Baldwin about two months later. Justin and Hailey have been married since September 2018 and just celebrated their one-year anniversary with an official wedding.

Nobody’s a bigger fan of Selena’s new music than her best friend, Taylor Swift. “This song is a perfect expression of healing and my absolute favorite song she’s put out yet,” she wrote on Instagram. You know how much she loves a good breakup song!