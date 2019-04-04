Kendall Jenner Has Legs For Days In Poofy Pink Mini Dress: Love Or Loathe?

Kendall Jenner was pretty in pink at the Tiffany & Co. store opening in Sydney on April 4, where the supermodel opted for a bright pink mini dress covered in feathers and we can’t decide if we love it or loathe it.

When it comes to Kendall Jenner’s style, we truly never know what she is going to wear. The 23-year-old’s style is so versatile, she manages to make just about anything look good. She completely surprised us when she opted for this bright pink mini dress with an ostrich feather trim, which was the perfect choice, as she was the special guest of honor at the unveiling of the new flagship Tiffany & Co store in Sydney Australia on April 4. Lately, the supermodel has been rocking a lot of baggy clothes, specifically baggy pants, so she pulled a complete 180 when she rocked this extra-girly dress. The entire ensemble was definitely a lot to take in as it was an oversized, loose bubblegum pink silk INGIE Paris taffeta dress from the Spring 19 Collection with massive ruffle tiered sleeves. As if the huge billowy sleeves weren’t loud enough, the neckline was off-the-shoulder and completely lined with fluffy, layered pink ostrich feathers.

It’s no secret that Kendall has long, lean legs, but her pins looked extra long in this get-up, especially because the hemline of the frock was extra short. She accessorized the dress with a thick silver Tiffany & Co choker necklace with a big diamond butterfly pendant attached. Besides the necklace, Kendall opted to wear a pair of simple, plain white pointy-toed pumps and went with neutral glam.

Kendall brought her usual glam squad to Sydney with her, as hairstylist and BFF Jen Atkin, slicked Kendall’s hair back into a middle-parted messy low bun, leaving little baby hair wispies out on either side of her face. Meanwhile, Mary Phillips, did Kendall’s makeup, opting for a fresh, bronzed face, a lot of blush, a light burnt pink smokey-eye, and a baby pink, glossy lip.

While we admire Kendall’s bravery to try out all different fashion trends, we’re not so sure that this dress is our favorite, as it’s very loud and oversized, reminding us a bit of a flamingo. Kendall has such a fabulous figure, we wish she would have highlighted it more, especially since just the other day, she was out in LA on April 1, wearing the shortest cropped shirt we’ve ever seen her wear, with low-rise baggy jeans, putting her abs on full display.