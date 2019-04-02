Kendall Jenner Wears Cropped Sweater To Show Off Small Waist While Shopping — See Pic

Kendall Jenner wears crop tops often, but for her latest outing, the supermodel bared her entire tummy in mid-rise jeans, showing off what may just be her most slender waist ever.

Kendall Jenner, 23, was out shopping in LA on April 1, when she opted to wear a super casual outfit, which she managed to make look sexy. The model stepped out in a pair of oversized mid-rise light-wash boyfriend jeans which were extra baggy and distressed, with two massive slits on the knees. Kendall paired the vintage denim with a long-sleeve, extremely cropped cardigan sweater. The gray crop top was more like a bra than a shirt, and featured buttons down the entire front, which she chose to keep three open. Kendall is known for her amazing abs and lean, toned torso, but her waist looks the slimmest it has ever looked in this ensemble. She accessorized with a camouflage ’47 Brand New York Yankees Realtree Cap, gray Yeezy Boost 700 Inertia Sneakers, small black Linda Farrow sunglasses and a simple necklace.

One thing that Kendall has proved time and time again, is the fact that she can literally wear anything and make it look stylish. Lately, she has been loving the baggy, grunge trend and her past few outfits see Kendall in little tank tops with baggy jeans. Kendall rocked a similar look when she headed to Kanye West’s Sunday Service on March 24, when she wore the same exact Yankees baseball hat with an oversized gray Kids See Ghosts Ksg Hoodie, loose Yeezy Season 5 Jeans in Faded Ink, and sleek leather Givenchy Side Zip Ankle Boots. Just this past weekend, Kendall went to the church service again, on March 31, wearing a casual, but elevated look.

At the Sunday Service on March 31, Kendall donned a pair of high-waisted MSGM Snake Effect Pants, which were super tight on her waist, and flared out on the bottom. She rocked a tiny white cropped tank top with the pants and accessorized with yet another hat, this time a black Lack of Color Wave Bucket Hat, and a pair of forest green patent leather Yeezy heeled booties. Her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 39, also dressed down in oversized gray trousers and a white t-shirt, while sister Khloe, 34, rocked skinny jeans, a tight bodysuit, a pinstripe duster and a cowboy hat.

Aside from showing off her fabulous abs in little cropped shirts, the supermodel has also been setting other trends. From mesh dresses, to animal prints, and even starting the leather trench coat trend — Kendall continues to prove her amazing fashion sense.