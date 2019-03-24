Kylie Jenner, Iggy Azalea & More Celebs Who’ve Said Yes To Mesh Dresses

Sheer silhouettes are super on trend right now, and what better way to get into it than with mesh dresses? Iggy Azalea, Kylie Jenner and more stars have stepped out in netted looks that we’re sure you’ll love.

It seems that everyone is wearing something sheer these days. From see-through tops to netted skirts, there are plenty of ways to rock the trend. But one of our favorite takes on transparent clothing is mesh dresses. Whether you’re into wild looks like Miley Cyrus circa 2013, or you’re into sweeter silhouettes like Emma Roberts‘ cream netted and lace gown at the Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2018 show in Paris, there are tons of options when it comes to taking on a mesh dress.

Laura Harrier made a case for mesh dresses when she showed up to the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party on Feb. 24 looking absolutely stunning in a form-fitting orange number. The actress was practically glowing in the netted Louis Vuitton number, which she paired with black and silver heels and a geometric purse by the same designer. Harrier matched her beauty look to her ensemble by rocking a bold orange lip.

Iggy Azalea also tried out a mesh look when she stepped out in Los Angeles in July 2018. The rapper looked chic in a black mesh top tucked into a thicker skirt. The see-through fabric gave a peek at a crop top and pair of black undies that she wore underneath.

Kendall Jenner proved mesh dresses have also earned a place on the red carpet. The supermodel turned heads when she arrived at the 2017 Met Gala wearing a bejeweled La Perla slip that left little to the imagination. From the sheerness of the dress, to the open back that revealed her matching black thong, to a wide cut-out across the front, there was no shortness of sex appeal about this stunning design. To see more ways that celebrities have rocked mesh dresses, check out our gallery above!