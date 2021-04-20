Kylie Jenner, Iggy Azalea & More Celebs Who’ve Said Yes To Mesh Dresses

Sheer silhouettes are super on trend right now, and what better way to get into it than with mesh dresses? From Iggy Azalea to Kylie Jenner, here is enough mesh inspiration for your Spring 2021 wardrobe.

It seems that everyone is wearing something sheer these days. From see-through tops to netted skirts, there are plenty of ways to rock the trend. But one of our favorite takes on transparent clothing is mesh dresses.

Whether you’re into wild looks like Miley Cyrus circa 2013, or you’re into sweeter silhouettes like Emma Roberts‘ cream netted and lace gown at the Christian Dior Fall/Winter 2018 show in Paris, there are tons of options when it comes to taking on a mesh dress. While “mesh” usually referred to mesh net material in the fashion, in 2021, the trend has now evolved to include sheer fabrics with funky prints. We’ve included examples of both styles below. To see even more celebrities in mesh dresses, scroll through HollywoodLife‘s gallery above!

Kylie Jenner

Take a quick glance at Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram page, and it’s filled with mesh looks. It’s no surprise that Instagram’s trendsetter has been fully on-board with the trendiest fabric to emerge since 2020. Kylie wore one of these new mesh pieces in an Instagram post shared in Jan. 2020: Poster Girl‘s “Jessica Dress” in the “Mahogany Zebra” print. With sexy cutouts running down the middle, it’s the perfect dress to wear in your cabana by the pool (which is exactly what the makeup mogul appears to be doing here).

Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea is another star who has been having fun with the new printed mesh craze! The “Sip It” rapper rocked Fashion Nova‘s “Good As Always Tie Dye Midi Dress” in this photo, which she posted to Instagram in Aug. 2020. The dress was a vibrant mix of orange, yellow and green colors; the new mesh trend loves combining loud colors and designs together into one artsy palette!

Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier made a case for mesh net dresses when she showed up to the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party on Feb. 24 looking absolutely stunning in a form-fitting orange number. The Hollywood star was practically glowing in the netted Louis Vuitton number, which she paired with black and silver heels and a geometric purse by the same designer. Harrier matched her beauty look to her ensemble by rocking a bold orange lip.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner proved that mesh net dresses have also earned a place on the red carpet. The supermodel turned heads when she arrived at the 2017 Met Gala wearing a bejeweled La Perla slip that left little to the imagination. From the sheerness of the dress, to the open back that revealed her matching black thong, to a wide cut-out across the front, there was no shortness of sex appeal about this stunning design. To see more ways that celebrities have rocked mesh dresses, check out our gallery above!