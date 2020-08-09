Iggy Azalea Puts Her Post-Baby Body On Display In A Fiery Orange Dress

Iggy Azalea’s postpartum fashion is fire. Literally — she rocked a fire orange dress that you too can own for $20!

Iggy Azalea is the orange of Instagram’s eye! On Aug. 9, the 30-year-old rapper shared an Instagram photo of herself in a tie dye dress featuring a swirl of fire orange, green and yellow colors (Fashion Nova’s “Good As Always Tie Dye Midi Dress,” which retails for $19.99). The “Kream” rapper captioned the sexy selfie with a simple orange emoji, and her fans more than made up for Iggy’s lack of words with comments like “ugh perfect” and “YOU ALWAYS LOOK SO GOOD PERIOD QUEEN.”

Iggy is a postpartum queen! The Australian beauty confirmed that she welcomed a baby in June, although she didn’t reveal when exactly she gave birth (or the child’s father, although fans have assumed he is Iggy’s boyfriend Playboi Carti, 23). Instead, she simply wrote on her Instagram Story, “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world. I want to make his life private, but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.”

On July 14, Iggy revealed her baby boy’s name — Onyx — and audio of his precious voice! Otherwise, Iggy has been pretty private about her new life as a mother, and we’ve learned why she kept her pregnancy as hush-hush as Kylie Jenner’s.

Iggy Azalea loves orange! She showed off her “baby waist” in this bikini from Fashion Nova on July 26, 2020. (Instagram/@thenewclassic)

“Iggy saw how Kylie was able to totally hide her pregnancy and that kind of gave her the inspiration to try to do it too. She figured if Kylie could pull it off she could too,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. But Iggy didn’t need to hole up inside, like Kylie did between 2017-2018.

“The crazy thing is that she actually didn’t stay in hiding the way that Kylie did, at least not to the same extreme. But she was just able to throw people off by wearing baggy clothes whenever she did go anywhere,” the insider added.

Iggy’s not posing in baggy clothes for her Instagram selfies, though, now that she’s out of the delivery room. She rocked the hottest orange bikini for an Instagram photo shared on July 26 (that really is her color), and also showed off her slim waist in a mesh dragon print crop top for a Boomerang video on July 28.