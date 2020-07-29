Iggy Azalea Puts Post-Baby Waist On Display In Crop Top Nearly 2 Mos. After Revealing She Gave Birth 

Iggy Azalea is more than bikini ready nearly 2 months after revealing she welcomed a baby boy! The rapper put her tiny waist on display in sheer crop top, as seen in a new video she shared to Instagram on July 28!

Iggy Azalea is looking summertime fine! The “Savior” rapper, 30, showed off her post-baby body in a new boomerang video she posted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night. The new mom, who revealed in June that she welcomed a baby boy, stunned in a black, sheer crop top. Iggy wore a solid, black tank under the long sleeve top, which appeared to have white dragon designs throughout.

The Australian rapper has been under a microscope since she revealed the birth of her baby boy, Onyx. Fans have been in disbelief over Iggy’s bounce back after baby. She joked about her post-baby body in a separate post on July 27 that showed her modeling a bright orange bikini. “Baby weight [sic] Baby? Wait – this a baby waist,” Iggy captioned the photo, which showed off her beautiful curves and hourglass frame.

It was on June 10th that Iggy finally confirmed rumors that she secretly gave birth this year. Speculation that she was pregnant began circulating in December 2019. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world,” Iggy wrote in a note on Instagram Stories, explaining, “I want to make his life private, but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.”

It wasn’t until July 14th that the Aussie musician revealed her son’s name, along with the sound of his precious voice. In an audio video shared to her Instagram account, Iggy used her real first name — Amethyst — in the title slide, which showed her son’s name, Onyx.

While Iggy hasn’t directly named her son’s father, it’s been assumed that she welcomed Onyx with her boyfriend of over two years, rapper Playboi Carti, 23. Though in April, Iggy denied rumors that she was pregnant with the rapper’s first child. “It would be so great if you stopped paying any mind to random tea pages,” she tweeted amid pregnancy speculation at the time. In July 2019, the Grammy nominee slammed rumors that she was engaged to Playboi Carti, despite being spotted wearing a ring on her left hand.