Iggy Azalea Reveals Her New Son’s Name In Precious Video Of Newborn Cooing On Instagram

Iggy Azalea previously claimed she wanted to keep her newborn son’s life private. But she just made a huge reveal to fans, sharing the boy’s name and the sound of his sweet voice.

Iggy Azalea took her time in announcing that she had a full pregnancy and given birth to a baby boy. Now she seems to be so filled with love that she wants to share more of her son with the world, after saying she planned to keep his life private. On July 14, the 30-year-old rapper finally revealed not only his name, but the sound of his precious voice cooing as she spoke to him while bursting with adoration. In an audio post to her Instagram account, Iggy used her real first name — Amethyst — in the title slide, which showed that her son’s name is Onyx.

“Baby boy, are you going to say something to me?” she sweetly asked her son, who made adorable noises in return. He giggled, made precious coos and seemed to be at that age where he wants to say something, but is still too young to start talking. Iggy hasn’t revealed the boy’s exact birth date, but the rumors about his arrival started in Apr. 2020. While she hasn’t directly named the boy’s father, it’s been assumed that he’s Iggy’s boyfriend of over two years, rapper Playboi Carti, 23.

Australian native Iggy was born Amethyst Amelia Kelly, and she seemed to want to pass along a geological name to her first born. Onyx stone is a microcrystalline quartz, but allegedly has deep metaphysical powers. According to healingcrystals.com, Black Onyx is a “powerful protection stone,” as “Black Onyx absorbs and transforms negative energy, and helps to prevent the drain of personal energy.” The site also encourages crystal enthusiasts to “use Black Onyx to encourage happiness and good fortune.” Iggy’s real name “Amethyst” is a precious stone found in a violet or purple form of quartz. The amethyst is also February’s birthstone.

On June 10, Iggy finally confirmed the rumors that she had given birth, after months of speculation that began when pregnancy rumors began circulating in Dec. 2019. “I have a son,” she wrote in an Instagram story. “I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realize I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.” She added, “I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret and I love him beyond words.”

Iggy amazed fans by keeping her entire pregnancy a secret. She posted what turned out to be throwback pics of her with a flat tummy to her social media, thus evading rumors that she was expecting. Paparazzi never managed to catch the 30-year-old out and about with a baby belly either. By May 2020, she was flaunting current photos of her super flat stomach and tight abs to her Instagram, showing off one of the most impressive post-baby body snapbacks ever.