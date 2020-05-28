Iggy Azalea Stuns In Sexy Mini Dress Following Reports She Secretly Welcomed A Baby

Weeks after rumors surfaced that Iggy Azalea had secretly given birth, she posted new photos of herself looking super hot in a lavender mini dress.

If Iggy Azalea did actually have a baby at the end of April, she’s certainly bounced back quickly! The rapper took to Instagram on May 27 to share a few new photos of herself wearing a light purple mini dress. The ensemble put her slim waist and long legs on display. In addition to the dressy outfit, she also wore heels, blew out her hair, and put on a full face of makeup. However, in the photo’s caption, she admitted that the look was strictly for some at-home quarantine fun. “For the record, I didn’t actually go anywhere,” she wrote. “Just a lil harmless quarantine dress up situation.”

In recent weeks, Iggy has been much more active on social media than she was at the beginning of the year. At the end of 2019, reports began surfacing that Iggy and her boyfriend, Playboi Carti, were expecting a child together. Then, beginning in mid-December, she stopped posting photos on Instagram for several months, and did not return to the platform until May 9. Around that time, the speculation began that her baby had been born, but Iggy and Playboi Carti have not confirmed or even commented on the rumors at this time.

Fans were first to start the baby rumors, but the reports intensified when DJ Akademiks wrote on social media, “Talked to some ppl….allegedly this is true,” regarding the story. Iggy and Playboi Carti have been together since 2018. For the most part, they’ve kept their relationship private, so it’s not all that surprising that they’d be so secretive about the baby rumors. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for the couple for comment.