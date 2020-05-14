Iggy Azalea Shows Off Her Slim Waist Amid Speculation She Gave Birth To Baby With Playboi Carti

Following rumors that she secretly gave birth, Iggy Azalea took to Instagram to share a photo of her slimmed-down figure in a skintight jumpsuit on May 13.

If Iggy Azalea really did give birth to a baby in April — she sure looks good just a few weeks later! The Australian singer returned to Instagram for the first time since September this week, and her body is looking hotter than ever. In her latest pic, posted on May 13, Iggy rocked a skintight, dragon-printed jumpsuit, which hugged every inch of her figure. Her slim waist was on full display in the curve-hugging outfit. “Back like I never left,” she captioned the post. In another pic, posted on May 9, her rock-hard abs were front and center in a crop top and leggings. However, it’s unclear whether these are new photos, or throwbacks that she’s just sharing now.

The photos of Iggy’s slimmed-down figure come following Internet speculation that she and Playboi Carti had their first child together in April. The rumors were started by fans, and practically confirmed by DJ Akademiks, who wrote on Instagram, “Talked to some ppl….allegedly this is true. Congrats to Playboi Carti and Iggy Azalea if it is,” at the end of April. However, Iggy and Carti have yet to address the rumors themselves and have not confirmed the news that they had a baby.

Back in December, rumors first began circulating that Iggy was pregnant. At the time, it was reported that she was six months along. Once again, though, the rumors were never confirmed by Iggy and Playboi themselves. Iggy seemed to shut down the rumors by posting photos of her flat stomach on Instagram, but after sharing a sexy bikini photo on Dec. 18, she went silent on the social media site — until now, of course.

If Iggy and Playboi did have a baby, they’re clearly doing whatever it takes to keep the news private for now. The rappers have been dating since the end of 2018, and have mostly been able to keep their relationship out of the public eye.