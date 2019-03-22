10 Celebs Wearing Leather Coats: Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, & More In Latest Trend

The latest fashion trend to take Hollywood by storm is the leather trench coat and everyone from the Kardashians to the Hadids are trying out this chic transitional look.

The last time a leather trench coat was popular was when The Matrix cam out and it was Neo’s signature outfit. Now, however, some of our favorite top models and stars are putting a chic twist on the jacket. Basically all of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters have worn a leather trench recently, in their own unique way. Kim Kardashian, 38, was spotted recently in an all-black ensemble of skin-tight, high-waisted shiny Yeezy pants with a long-sleeve t-shirt tucked in. The star of her outfit, though, was her fabulous long, thin black Gucci by Tom Ford coat which she paired with Balenciaga Knife Ankle Boots. Kim’s older sister Kourtney, 39, also tried the trend multiple times, but our all-time favorite was her thick black-and-white boxed Celine trench with double-breasted lapels and a belt around the waist, which she chose to leave open. She topped her look off with black leather trousers, a cotton top and Celine shoes.

Kendall Jenner, 23, has been rocking a bunch of different colored leather coats lately, but her most recent might be our fave. She stepped out for some shopping when she opted to wear her signature high-waisted mom jeans with a cropped white tank top and a long dark brown Theory trench coat with shoulder pads. Kendall’s model BFFs and sisters, Gigi and Bella Hadid, are also huge fans of the look. Gigi, 23, looked unbelievably chic when she opted to wear an extra long reddish brown leather Tommy Hilfiger jacket that zipped up the front and had a thick belt that cinched in her petite waist. She kept the bodice of the jacket open to show off a bunch of layered necklaces and topped the look, off with a matching pair of leather slouchy boots. Meanwhile, Bella, 22, wore a thin black leather fall 2019 Alyx coat over a ruffled dress which she paired with black leather calf boots and a thick black ’90s inspired headband.

Zendaya, 22, wore a very similar look to Gigi’s on the same day, when she chose to wear a full ensemble from her very own Spring 2019 Tommy x Zendaya capsule collection with Tommy Hilfiger. She donned a loose brownish red trench with buttons on either side, which she left undone, pairing it with a matching pair of over-the-knee boots and a bright patterned dress with a massive slit on the side of one leg.

These are just some of the many celebs who have been trying out the trend, while others include Karlie Kloss, 26, Hailey Baldwin, 22, Perrie Edwards, 25, and even our First Lady, Melania Trump, 48. Aside from the leather trench coat trend, the other street style like everyone seems to be loving is the sweatsuit. Stars like Priyanka Chopra, 36, have been elevating cozy sweatsuits by making them look chic with different shoes and accessories.